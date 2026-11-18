Axis Securities remains bullish on the domestic power sector and expects a consistent rise in demand with the government’s focus on increasing installed capacities. The brokerage said an improvement in the execution and resolution of on-ground challenges and tendering and additions of renewable energy capacity are the key factors to watch in the medium term.

Any addition of transmission grids in the power ecosystem and the impact on transmission demand due to phasing out of the ISTS waiver will also be closely monitored.

Amidst this, Axis Securities, in its report dated November 17, has picked three stocks with a ‘Buy’ call.

Axis on NTPC: Buy with 15% upside

The brokerage has a ‘Buy’ call on NTPC with a target price of Rs 370. This implies an upside of around 15% from Wednesday’s closing price of Rs 320.40.

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The NTPC group’s total installed capacity rose in the September quarter, with the entire addition led by renewables. “The group carries ~36.9 GW under construction (Coal 17,320 MW, Hydro 3,581 MW, RE 15,998 MW). This is up from ~35.7 GW in Q1, as Lara Stage III (1,600 MW) is now included following its award and LNTP pending environmental clearance,” the brokerage said.

Improving thermal power outlook, renewable energy targets and curtailments will also be closely watched. “Full connectivity in the Khavda region has been pushed from Oct’26 to Nov’27. Management expects connectivity constraints to be largely resolved by Jun–Jul’27. In the interim, curtailment is being partly mitigated via temporary GNA. PPA terms are extended, so lost revenue is deferred rather than lost,” it said.

Axis on Skipper: Buy with 19% upside

The brokerage has a ‘Buy’ call on Skipper with a target price of Rs 570. This implies an upside of around 19% from Wednesday’s close at Rs 481.

Skipper’s order inflow was at a record Rs 2,111 crore in the September quarter. “The quarter included three 765 kV transmission line projects from a reputed domestic developer and a record export inflow of Rs 1,055 Cr, which alone exceeds the company’s entire FY26 export inflow,” Axis said.

The company’s expansion plans and a diversification of exports towards developed markets are also expected to drive growth.

Axis on JSW Energy: Buy with 15% upside

Axis Securities has a ‘Buy’ call on JSW Energy with a target price of Rs 590. This implies an upside of around 15% from Wednesday’s closing price of Rs 511.85.

“Installed capacity rose to 15,147 MW (as of 5th October, 2026), up 1,928 MW YoY. Q2FY27 additions were 813 MW, comprising 513 MW of organic RE (301 MW solar, 212 MW hybrid) and the 300 MW Maruti thermal acquisition,” the brokerage said.

JSW Energy’s thermal projects are on track and the balance sheet is improving. “Cost of debt eased to 8.28% from 8.36% in Q1FY27 and 8.79% a year ago; management expects it to stay at or below 8.50% despite rate hikes in the near term, but can see some impact in the long term, assuming a hike in interest rates, it said.

Axis Securities’ power stocks bets

With rising demand for the power sector amid the government’s focus on increasing installed capacities, Axis Securities picked three stocks with ‘Buy’ calls. These include NTPC, Skipper, and JSW Energy.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.