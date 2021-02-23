  • MORE MARKET STATS

NTPC raises Rs 900 cr via debentures

February 23, 2021 6:53 PM

The NTPC has issued 9,000 unsecured, redeemable, taxable, listed, rated non-convertible debentures worth Rs 900 crore on February 23, 2021, a BSE filing stated.

NTPCThe Series-I debentures worth Rs 400 crore would mature on February 23, 2024, while Series-II debentures worth Rs 500 crore would mature on February 23, 2026, the statement said.

State-run power giant NTPC on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 900 crore through issuance of unsecured, redeemable, taxable, listed, rated non-convertible debentures.

