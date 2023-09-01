What is the Market Cap of NTC Industries Ltd.? The market cap of NTC Industries Ltd. is ₹112.27 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of NTC Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of NTC Industries Ltd. is 50.56 and PB ratio of NTC Industries Ltd. is 1.85 as on .

What is the share price of NTC Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NTC Industries Ltd. is ₹94.00 as on .