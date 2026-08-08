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NTC Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

NTC INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Tobacco

Here's the live share price of NTC Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹145.50 Closed
-1.12₹ -1.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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NTC Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹140.00₹149.60
₹145.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹122.40₹228.00
₹145.50
Open Price
₹149.60
Prev. Close
₹147.15
Volume
2,691

Source: Dion Global

NTC Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
NTC Industries		4.111.18-11.84-19.57-14.6923.3613.72
ITC		1.621.69-7.12-11.49-31.11-14.385.96
Godfrey Phillips India		6.99.58-5.814.5-31.1949.4345.82
VST Industries		-0.52-17.01-16.63-8.68-21.36-11.64-6.37
Elitecon International		15.58-24.2-50.83-74.71-93.03154.1975.02
Sinnar Bidi Udyog		-1.66-6.85-1.29-17.89-32.1946.4626.96

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, NTC Industries has declined 14.69% compared to peers like ITC (-31.11%), Godfrey Phillips India (-31.19%), VST Industries (-21.36%). From a 5 year perspective, NTC Industries has underperformed peers relative to ITC (5.96%) and Godfrey Phillips India (45.82%).

NTC Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

NTC Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5137.28143.47
10135.28140.89
20139.13141.02
50147.49146
100153.22152.49
200163.34161.49

Source: Dion Global

NTC Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, NTC Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 5.67%, and public shareholding moved down to 39.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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NTC Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 04:12 PM IST ISTNTC Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation For Board Meeting For Quarter Ended On 30Th June 2026
Aug 04, 2026, 04:10 PM IST ISTNTC Industries - Regulation 30_Notice Of 35Th AGM Of NTC Industries Limited
Aug 04, 2026, 03:44 PM IST ISTNTC Industries - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 10, 2026, 04:36 PM IST ISTNTC Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 26, 2026, 10:01 PM IST ISTNTC Industries - Results For The Financial Year Ending 31St March 2026

Source: Dion Global

About NTC Industries

NTC Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/11/1991 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70109WB1991PLC053562 and registration number is 053562. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cigarettes & Tobacco Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 98.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Avijit Maity
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Tapan Kumar Chakaraborty
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Moumita Ghosh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sharad Kumar Bachhawat
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Samprati Kamdar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Niraj Sinha
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on NTC Industries Share Price

What is the share price of NTC Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NTC Industries is ₹145.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is NTC Industries?

The NTC Industries is operating in the Tobacco Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of NTC Industries?

The market cap of NTC Industries is ₹211.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of NTC Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of NTC Industries are ₹149.60 and ₹140.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NTC Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NTC Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NTC Industries is ₹228.00 and 52-week low of NTC Industries is ₹122.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the NTC Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The NTC Industries has shown returns of -1.12% over the past day, 0.03% for the past month, -10.54% over 3 months, -12.85% over 1 year, 23.36% across 3 years, and 13.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of NTC Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NTC Industries are 10.80 and 1.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

NTC Industries News

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