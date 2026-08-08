Here's the live share price of NTC Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|NTC Industries
|4.11
|1.18
|-11.84
|-19.57
|-14.69
|23.36
|13.72
|ITC
|1.62
|1.69
|-7.12
|-11.49
|-31.11
|-14.38
|5.96
|Godfrey Phillips India
|6.9
|9.58
|-5.81
|4.5
|-31.19
|49.43
|45.82
|VST Industries
|-0.52
|-17.01
|-16.63
|-8.68
|-21.36
|-11.64
|-6.37
|Elitecon International
|15.58
|-24.2
|-50.83
|-74.71
|-93.03
|154.19
|75.02
|Sinnar Bidi Udyog
|-1.66
|-6.85
|-1.29
|-17.89
|-32.19
|46.46
|26.96
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, NTC Industries has declined 14.69% compared to peers like ITC (-31.11%), Godfrey Phillips India (-31.19%), VST Industries (-21.36%). From a 5 year perspective, NTC Industries has underperformed peers relative to ITC (5.96%) and Godfrey Phillips India (45.82%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|137.28
|143.47
|10
|135.28
|140.89
|20
|139.13
|141.02
|50
|147.49
|146
|100
|153.22
|152.49
|200
|163.34
|161.49
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, NTC Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 5.67%, and public shareholding moved down to 39.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 04:12 PM IST IST
|NTC Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation For Board Meeting For Quarter Ended On 30Th June 2026
|Aug 04, 2026, 04:10 PM IST IST
|NTC Industries - Regulation 30_Notice Of 35Th AGM Of NTC Industries Limited
|Aug 04, 2026, 03:44 PM IST IST
|NTC Industries - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 10, 2026, 04:36 PM IST IST
|NTC Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 26, 2026, 10:01 PM IST IST
|NTC Industries - Results For The Financial Year Ending 31St March 2026
Source: Dion Global
NTC Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/11/1991 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70109WB1991PLC053562 and registration number is 053562. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cigarettes & Tobacco Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 98.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NTC Industries is ₹145.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The NTC Industries is operating in the Tobacco Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of NTC Industries is ₹211.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of NTC Industries are ₹149.60 and ₹140.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NTC Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NTC Industries is ₹228.00 and 52-week low of NTC Industries is ₹122.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The NTC Industries has shown returns of -1.12% over the past day, 0.03% for the past month, -10.54% over 3 months, -12.85% over 1 year, 23.36% across 3 years, and 13.72% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NTC Industries are 10.80 and 1.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global