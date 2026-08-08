What is the share price of NTC Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NTC Industries is ₹145.50 as on .

What kind of stock is NTC Industries? The NTC Industries is operating in the Tobacco Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of NTC Industries? The market cap of NTC Industries is ₹211.25 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of NTC Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of NTC Industries are ₹149.60 and ₹140.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NTC Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NTC Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NTC Industries is ₹228.00 and 52-week low of NTC Industries is ₹122.40 as on .

How has the NTC Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The NTC Industries has shown returns of -1.12% over the past day, 0.03% for the past month, -10.54% over 3 months, -12.85% over 1 year, 23.36% across 3 years, and 13.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of NTC Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of NTC Industries are 10.80 and 1.01 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global