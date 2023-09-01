Follow Us

NTC Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NTC INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Cigarettes & Tobacco Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹94.00 Closed
-1.08-1.03
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

NTC Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹91.10₹100.00
₹94.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹67.01₹104.00
₹94.00
Open Price
₹94.00
Prev. Close
₹95.03
Volume
11,002

NTC Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R198.97
  • R2103.93
  • R3107.87
  • Pivot
    95.03
  • S190.07
  • S286.13
  • S381.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 588.2393.49
  • 1087.4590.29
  • 2087.2186.41
  • 5085.8681.89
  • 10084.7380.03
  • 20091.6580.73

NTC Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.4618.9127.6724.0114.98189.23148.02
-0.59-5.060.3316.5638.95131.8741.09
-1.491.8823.5717.5692.20121.55142.01
4.25-4.249.3116.8212.538.0210.60
-6.7315.6714.55-8.56-42.08116.9654.49

NTC Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

NTC Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About NTC Industries Ltd.

NTC Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/11/1991 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70109WB1991PLC053562 and registration number is 053562. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cigarettes & Tobacco Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Priyawart Dipakbhai Jariwala
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Vembi Krishnamurthy Radha
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Tapan Kumar Chakaraborty
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Niraj Sinha
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Somani
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Amar Chand Baid
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on NTC Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of NTC Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of NTC Industries Ltd. is ₹112.27 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of NTC Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of NTC Industries Ltd. is 50.56 and PB ratio of NTC Industries Ltd. is 1.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of NTC Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NTC Industries Ltd. is ₹94.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of NTC Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NTC Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NTC Industries Ltd. is ₹104.00 and 52-week low of NTC Industries Ltd. is ₹67.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

