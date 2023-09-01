Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
NTC Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/11/1991 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70109WB1991PLC053562 and registration number is 053562. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cigarettes & Tobacco Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of NTC Industries Ltd. is ₹112.27 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of NTC Industries Ltd. is 50.56 and PB ratio of NTC Industries Ltd. is 1.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for NTC Industries Ltd. is ₹94.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which NTC Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of NTC Industries Ltd. is ₹104.00 and 52-week low of NTC Industries Ltd. is ₹67.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.