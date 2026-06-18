There is a certain irony in the fact that the National Stock Exchange, the institution that helped transform India’s capital markets and has shepherded hundreds of companies to the public markets, spent nearly a decade unable to list itself.

The draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Wednesday marks more than the beginning of an IPO process.

It closes one of the most extraordinary chapters in Indian financial history—a saga involving governance failures, regulatory scrutiny, a bitterly strained relationship with Sebi and a listing process that became the subject of endless speculation on Dalal Street.

To understand why NSE’s proposed listing matters, it helps to remember the institution’s rise. Established in 1992 and operationalised in 1994, the exchange revolutionised Indian markets by introducing screen-based trading, transparent price discovery and reliable settlement systems. Within a decade, it had overtaken the much older Bombay Stock Exchange in both cash and derivatives trading. By 2016, when listing discussions first gathered momentum, NSE was among the world’s largest derivatives exchanges and its early investors were sitting on enormous gains. An IPO appeared inevitable.

Then came the co-location scandal. The controversy, which surfaced around 2015, struck at the heart of market integrity. Allegations emerged that certain brokers had received preferential access to NSE’s co-location servers, potentially giving them a speed advantage in high-frequency trading. Sebi’s investigation dragged on for years, resulting in regulatory action, penalties and difficult questions about governance and oversight within the exchange. More damaging than the financial penalties was the erosion of trust between the regulator and the exchange. NSE’s listing ambitions were effectively put on hold.

Just as the co-location issue began to recede, another controversy erupted. In 2022, Sebi’s order against former NSE managing director and chief executive Chitra Ramkrishna stunned the financial world. The regulator alleged that Ramkrishna had shared confidential information and discussed organisational matters with an unidentified “Himalayan Yogi” or “Siddha Purusha”. Sebi concluded that the mysterious figure was likely Anand Subramanian, a former senior executive whose rapid rise within the organisation had already attracted scrutiny. The episode became a reputational disaster for NSE and reinforced concerns about governance at one of India’s most systemically important financial institutions.

For Sebi, the situation presented a dilemma. The regulator had legitimate concerns about governance standards at NSE, yet a listed exchange would also bring greater transparency, stronger disclosure requirements and an exit route for long-suffering shareholders. At the same time, NSE’s overwhelming dominance in derivatives trading raised broader questions about whether a profit-maximising listed exchange could create fresh conflicts of interest. This tension shaped years of stop-start engagement, repeated delays and shifting timelines.

Lost amid the regulatory drama were the exchange’s investors. Shareholders including State Bank of India, Life Insurance Corporation, Singapore Exchange, ICE, Tiger Global and several financial institutions had waited years for an opportunity to monetise their holdings. <

As NSE’s profits continued to grow, so did the gap between the value investors could see on paper and the value they could actually realise. While a vibrant unlisted market allowed some transactions, uncertainty over the IPO continued to weigh on valuations.

The final phase was far less dramatic than the controversies that preceded it. NSE gradually addressed governance concerns, strengthened compliance systems, reconstituted its board and worked through a long list of regulatory issues. The appointment of Ashish Chauhan as MD and CEO in 2022 proved to be an important turning point. A former NSE executive who had also led BSE through a period of transformation, Chauhan brought both institutional memory and credibility. While many of the regulatory challenges pre-dated him, he became the public face of the exchange’s effort to rebuild trust with investors, regulators and market participants. Under his stewardship, the conversation slowly shifted from scandal and governance failures to growth, technology and, eventually, listing.

If the filing of the DRHP marks the end of a decade-long struggle, it also reflects the work of an institution that spent years rebuilding credibility after a succession of self-inflicted setbacks. Much of that final leg was overseen by Chauhan, whose tenure helped restore confidence that the exchange could eventually return to the market on its own terms.

For most companies, an IPO marks the beginning of a new chapter. For NSE, it may finally bring closure to a story that has taken nearly a decade to tell.