NSE’s clearing corporation to start interoperability in currency derivatives from August 19

NSE Clearing Ltd on Wednesday said it will implement interoperability in the currency derivatives segment from August 19, 2019. The interoperability among clearing corporations allows trading members to clear trades through a firm of their choice instead of going through the clearing corporation owned by the bourse on which the trade was executed. “NSE Clearing Ltd has implemented interoperability in a phased manner with cash market segment going live on June, 17 and futures and options going live on July, 29, 2019,” the clearing corporation said in a release.

In November 2018, Sebi laid down broad guidelines for operationalising the interoperable framework among clearing corporations which were required to be adhered to by June 1, 2019.

NSE Clearing Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of National Stock Exchange, is responsible for clearing and settlement of all trades executed on the bourse.