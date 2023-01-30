NSE word’s largest derivatives exchange in CY22

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) was the world’s largest derivatives exchange in 2022 by number of contracts traded based on statistics maintained by Futures Industry Association (FIA), a derivatives trade body, the exchange said in a statement on Sunday.

NSE is ranked third in the world in the equity segment by number of trades (electronic order book) in 2022, a rank higher from the previous year as per statistics maintained by the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE).

In the equity segment, exchange traded funds’ daily average turnover on the exchange stood at `470 crore in CY2022, an increase of 51% y-o-y. Sovereign Gold Bonds’ daily average turnover in secondary market stood at `7 crore in CY22, an increase of 59% y-o-y. Government securities which have been made available in the equity segment of NSE are seeing significant growth, albeit on a lower base, with volumes touching daily average turnover of `3 crore in the last month.

In the derivatives segment, the recently launched derivatives on Nifty Financial Services index has witnessed successful build-up in liquidity, the exchange said.

On the derivatives side, NSE is working on new products in the currency and interest rate segment as well the commodity derivatives segment and will announce the launch shortly, subject to regulatory approvals.