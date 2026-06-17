NSE IPO vs BSE: India’s biggest stock exchange is finally heading to Dalal Street. The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an initial public offering comprising up to 148.9 million shares through an Offer for Sale (OFS), paving the way for one of the country’s most anticipated listings. The issue will not include any fresh equity issuance, with existing shareholders set to pare their stakes through the offering.

The filing marks a significant milestone for an exchange that dominates India’s equity, derivatives and currency markets and has remained in the unlisted space despite years of investor interest. Some of the largest shareholders, including State Bank of India, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), Bank of Baroda, Stock Holding Corporation of India, General Insurance Corporation and New India Assurance, are among those participating in the OFS. State Bank of India alone is offering up to 24.75 million shares through the issue.

For the market, however, the bigger question is what the NSE IPO means for BSE. NSE’s arrival in the listed universe will, for the first time, allow investors to directly compare India’s two exchange operators on valuation, profitability, market share and earnings growth. The development comes at a time when BSE shares have surged sharply, setting up a closely watched contest between the incumbent listed exchange and a much larger rival preparing for its stock market debut.

The development brings the focus directly to how it impacts the share price of its listed peer, BSE. How does NSE stack up against BSE for investors?

On one side is BSE, has delivered strong returns in recent months. So far in calendar year 2026, the stock has gained 48 per cent on the NSE, outperforming the benchmark Nifty 50, which has fallen 11 per cent during the same period.

On the other side, unlisted shares of NSE have risen nearly 4 per cent in 2026, according to data from Unlisted Arena, as investors position themselves ahead of a possible IPO.

BSE vs NSE: How the two exchanges compare

At first glance, BSE and NSE appear similarly valued. However, NSE generates nearly four times BSE’s profits and operates at higher margins despite trading at a lower valuation multiple.

The competitive dynamics between the two exchanges have also changed. In September 2025, NSE moved Nifty expiry from Thursday to Tuesday, while BSE shifted Sensex expiry from Tuesday to Thursday. As a result, NSE’s expiry now comes before BSE’s by two days.

The difference is also visible in the derivatives market. While BSE accounted for around 55 per cent of notional futures and options turnover in April 2026, NSE retained nearly 66 per cent of options premium turnover, the segment that drives revenue generation.

For BSE, analysts have reduced FY27 and FY28 earnings estimates, while consensus target prices indicate potential downside from current levels.

NSE, meanwhile, has several near-term developments in focus. The exchange is set to raise

BSE, however, has already delivered strong operational performance, with fourth-quarter profit after tax rising 61 per cent year-on-year and revenue growing 85 per cent.

NSE Vs BSE: Tracking FY26 profitability

NSE’s total expenditure increased to Rs 6,127 crore in FY26 from Rs 5,040 crore in FY25. Technology expenses rose to Rs 1,315 crore from Rs 1,022 crore, while Sebi settlement fees increased to Rs 1,432 crore from Rs 670 crore.

BSE’s consolidated expenses increased to Rs 1,837.42 crore in FY26 from Rs 1,480.63 crore in FY25. Regulatory contribution rose to Rs 649.69 crore from Rs 410.46 crore, while technology expenses increased to Rs 203.13 crore from Rs 164.29 crore.

Despite the rise in spending, both exchanges continued to report industry-leading profitability, supported by operating leverage from derivatives and transaction-linked businesses.

NSE Vs BSE: Derivatives continue to drive growth

Derivatives remained the largest earnings contributor for both exchanges.

NSE’s transaction charge revenue increased to Rs 4,077 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 3,037 crore in Q3FY26 and Rs 2,943 crore in Q4FY25. Equity options contributed Rs 9,996 crore in FY26, accounting for 77 per cent of total transaction charges.

Average daily traded volume in equity options increased 43 per cent sequentially to Rs 76,375 crore in Q4FY26, while equity futures average daily traded volume rose to Rs 1,77,891 crore. Cash market average daily traded volume stood at Rs 1,19,617 crore.

NSE retained nearly 100 per cent market share in equity futures and currency derivatives and held a 73 per cent share in equity options during Q4FY26. BSE, meanwhile, accounted for around 55.4 per cent of notional futures and options turnover in April 2026, marking the first time it surpassed NSE on that measure. However, NSE continued to lead in options premium turnover, which remains a key driver of exchange revenues.

BSE vs NSE: Profitability and cost trends

BSE’s operating expenses increased during the quarter, largely due to higher contributions to the Settlement Guarantee Fund and increased technology spending. The impact was partly offset by lower employee-related and clearing costs. The exchange also reported strong growth in other operating income, although treasury income declined from the year-ago period.

NSE reported total expenditure of around Rs 950 crore during the quarter, representing a 7 per cent increase from a year earlier. Employee costs rose significantly, while regulatory expenses declined.

Conclusion

BSE’s recent rally has been driven by strong operational performance and growing traction in derivatives. NSE, however, remains the larger and more profitable exchange, with a dominant position across key trading segments.

We will bring you updates and expert views on the valuation of NSE and whether the IPO is a Subscribe or Avoid.

Disclaimer: The comparative valuation, unlisted market metrics, and initial public offering (IPO) timelines discussed in this report are for informational purposes only and do not constitute direct investment advice or a solicitation to subscribe to any upcoming listing. Investing in exchange platforms and financial market infrastructure involves specific risks, including regulatory shifts by SEBI, technological operational dependencies, and changing derivatives volumes. Because individual financial profiles and risk tolerances vary, readers are strongly advised to consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor or a qualified financial consultant before making capital allocations based on these valuation metrics.

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