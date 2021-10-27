NSE volume toppers: Yes Bank and PNB among highest traded stocks; IRCTC, Axis Bank value toppers

Among value toppers, Axis Bank was ahead of the pack, as shares worth Rs 2,435 crore traded on the exchange. (Image: REUTERS)

Sensex and Nifty 50 were down in the red on Wednesday, after having started the day’s trade with gains. S&P BSE Sensex was below 61,200 while the broader Nifty 50 index was just above 18,200. Broader markets were trading mixed. Midcap and smallcap indices were largely in the green, outperforming headline indices. India VIX, however, was slipping lower as it gave up 17 levels. Amid the weak market momentum, Yes Bank was the top volume gainer with more than 9.88 crore shares exchanging hands on NSE. Among value toppers, Axis Bank was ahead of the pack as shares worth Rs 2,435 crore of the lender traded on the exchange.

Volume toppers

Lender Yes Bank’s share price sipped 2.23% on Monday to trade at Rs 13.15 per share. This led to heightened volume activity with more than 9.89 crore shares traded.

Punjab National Bank was the second most active stick on NSE with 8.20 crore equity shares involved in trades. The stock price of the bank was up 2% trading at R 46.75 per share.

Vodafone Idea, which has been dominating the top spot in volume toppers, was on the third spot on Wednesday. 7.65 crore shares of the company moved between investors on NSE while the stock slipped nearly half a per cent to trade at Rs 10.35 per share.

Tata Group’s, Tata Power was up 0.51% trading at Rs 226.45 per share on Wednesday. At least 5.74 crore shares of the company exchanged hands on NSE.

Among other companies on the volume toppers list are IDFC First Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bharat Heavy Electricals, and Canara Bank.

Value Toppers

In terms of value, Axis Bank was ahead of all the stock on NSE with shares worth more than Rs 2,345 crore traded on the stock exchange. Axis Bank’s share price was down more than 5%.

Bajaj Finance saw the second-highest trading activity in terms of value. Data on NSE showed shares worth more than Rs 1,830 crore were traded on the exchange. The stock was down 4.4%.

IRCTC shares worth Rs 1,565 crore were traded on NSE with time left before the closing bell. IRCTC share price was down 2.25% to trade at Rs 4,095 per share.

ICICI Bank was up 1.58% with shares worth Rs 1,448 crore exchanging hands between investors on Wednesday.

Volume Shockers

Among volume shockers on NSE, Welspun Investments and Commercials topped the list. More than 56,000 shares of the company traded on NSE on Wednesday, 34 times the 1-week average of 1,642 shares. The stock price was up 11%. This was followed by Asahi India Glass as 16 lakh shares of the company traded on Wednesday as the stock soared 8%. Triveni Turbine and Pritish Nandy Communications were the other volume shockers on NSE.