NSE volume toppers: Vodafone-Idea, Yes Bank among highest traded stocks; Airtel, Tata Motors value toppers

Sensex and Nifty 50 were up with gains on Wednesday and broader markets were mirroring the up-move. S&P BSE Sensex regained 60,300 mark while the NSE Nifty 50 was closing in on 18,000. Bank Nifty breached 40,000 during the morning trade and added to gains. On the other hand, India VIX was down in the red, giving up 17 levels. Amid the positive market momentum, Vodafone Idea was the top volume gainer with more than 3.47 crore equity shares exchanging hands between investors. However, in terms of value, Larsen & Toubro was the highest traded stock on NSE.

Volume toppers

Vodafone Idea was down 0.50% on Wednesday morning. The telecom firm saw more than 3.47 crore shares move between investors during the morning trading session.

Tata Power followed with 2.26 crore shares moving between inventors. Tata Power share price was down 0.28% to trade at Rs 227.85 per share.

Bank Of Baroda was the third most active stock on NSE, in terms of volume. A little over 2 crore shares of the bank exchanged hands as the scrip gained 0.54% to trade at Rs 102.85 apiece.

Another bank stock assumed the fourth spot. Yes Bank was up 0.38% trading at Rs 13.10 per share. At least 1.97 crore shares of the lender exchanged hands between investors prior to noon.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) was the fifth most traded stock on NSE. 1.95 crore shares moved between investors on Wednesday.

Other shares among the volume gainers include Steel Authority of India, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), Devyani, and Punjab National Bank.

Value toppers

Larsen & Toubro was the most active stock in terms of traded value on Wednesday. Shares worth over Rs 1,000 crore exchanged hands between investors on Wednesday as L&T stock rose 5%.

Telecom giant Bharti Airtel followed closely behind with shares worth Rs 975 crore moving between investors. Bharti Airtel was down nearly 1%.

Tata Motors’ share price gained 0.58% to trade at Rs 490 per share. According to NSE data, shares worth more than Rs 606 crore moved between investors.

State Bank of India was the fourth most traded stock in value terms with shares worth nearly Rs 606 crore exchanging hands on NSE. SBI share price was up 0.22%.

Volume shockers

Newly listed Paras Defence and Space Technologies saw unusually high trading activity on NSE on Wednesday with 30.25 lakh shares exchanging hands. This was 16.5 times more than the 1-week average of 1.83 lakh shares.

Another recently listed stock — Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders — was also seeing high volume with 71.19 lakh shares moving between investors. 14.67 times more than the 1-week average.

Other volume shockers include, Keynote Financial Services Limited, Airo Lam Limited, Salzer Electronics Limited, and SPL Industries.