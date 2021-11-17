NSE volume toppers: Vodafone-Idea, Tata Power among highest traded stocks; Apollo, Tata Motors value toppers

Sensex and Nifty were dancing between gains and losses on Wednesday. (Image: REUTERS)

Sensex and Nifty were dancing between gains and losses on Wednesday, extending their consolidation phase. S&P BSE Sensex was hovering around 60,200 points while the NSE Nifty 50 index was above 17,950. Bank Nifty index was shy of 38,200 while broader markets were largely in the red. The volatility gauge, India VIX, was just above 15 levels, trading flat after having opened with losses. In terms of volume, Vodafone Idea was the top gainer with more than 8 crore equity shares of the telco exchanging hands on NSE. On the other hand, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises was the value topper.

Volume toppers

Vodafone Idea’s share price was down 0.50% on Wednesday afternoon, trading at Rs 9.95 per share. According to data on NSE, as many as 8 crore shares of the company have moved between investors so far today.

Tata Power and Tata Motors were the second and third most active stocks in volume terms on NSE. Tata Power was up 2.37% with 4.8 crore shares traded while Tata Motors was up 2.68% and more than 4 crore shares exchanged hands between investors.

Further, more than 3.8 crore shares of Trident were traded on NSE on Wednesday as the stock rose 5%.

FMCG giant ITC was also among the volume toppers with 3.38 crore shares moving between investors as the stock jumped 2.78%. Zomato, followed closely behind with over 3.28 crore shares exchanging hands.

Value toppers

Among value toppers, Apollo Hospitals was the most active stock with shares worth more than Rs 3,150 crore moving between traders.

Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki, both the auto giants made the second and third most active stocks in terms of value. Tata Motors’ shares worth more than Rs 2,157 crore were exchanged on Wednesday on NSE. Further, data showed shares worth Rs 1,540 crore of Maruti Suzuki were exchanged.

Tata Power was the fourth most traded stock in value terms. As the stock rose more than 2.37%, data on NSE showed shares worth more than Rs 1,224 crore exchanged hands.

Volume shockers

SEL Manufacturing Company Limited was the top volume shocker on NSE on Wednesday as more than 2000 crore shares move between investors which is 60 times the 1-week average.

NRB Bearing Limited was second volume shocker as more than 39 lakh shares exchanged hands between investors, 17.5 times more than the 1-week average volume of the stock. NRB Bearing Limited was up 15%.