NSE volume toppers: Vodafone-Idea, PNB among highest traded stocks; IRCTC, Tata Power value toppers

Vodafone Idea was the most active stock on the NSE on Friday morning. (Image: REUTERS)

Sensex and Nifty 50 were up from intra-day lows on Friday, attempting to recoup some of yesterday’s losses. S&P BSE Sensex was trading flat, hovering around 60,000 while Nifty 50 was nearing 17,900 mark. Broader markets were mixed with some small-cap indices down in the red. Bank Nifty was up 0.40% but still below the 40,000 mark. India VIX was below 18 levels. Amid the mixed market momentum, Vodafone Idea was the most active stock on the NSE on Friday morning. More than 8.6 crore shares of the company moved between investors as the stock gained 0.52%. Among value toppers, IRCTC was top of the list as shares worth more than Rs 2,360 crore exchanged hands on NSE as the stock plummeted 20%.

Volume toppers

While Vodafone Idea was heading the volume toppers list with more than 9.23 crore equity shares traded. It was followed by Punjab National Bank. More than 8 crore shares of the lender moved between investors as the stock soared 3.39% to trade at Rs 42.75 per share.

Tata Power was the third highest traded stock on NSE. Over 7 crore equity shares of Tata Power were moved between investors as the stock slipped nearly 1% on Friday.

Yes Bank was the fourth most active stock on NSE with more than 5.6 crore shares exchanging hands on NSE. The stock was up 2.35% to trade at Rs 13.05 per share.

PSU stock IRCTC was witnessing a volatile trading session and the scrip was moving between investors heavily. As IRCTC recouped intra-day losses, more than 5.5 crore shares were traded on the NSE.

Other stock among the most actively traded include Bharat Heavy Electricals, Bank of Baroda, and Canara Bank.

Value toppers

In terms of value, IRCTC stock was the highest traded with shares worth Rs 4,509 crore moving between investors on Friday morning. This was followed by Tata Power, where shares worth Rs 1,509 crore were traded.

Axis Bank was the third most traded stock in terms of value on Friday. Shares worth Rs 880 crore moved between investors, according to NSE data.

Tata Motors, State Bank of India, Canara Bank, and Reliance Industries Limited were the other stocks with high trade value on the NSE.

Volume shockers

Shardha Infraprojects was the top volume shocker on NSE on Friday. Data on NSE showed that more than 50,000 stocks of the company moved between investors, 21 times more than the 1-week average. The stock was up 10%.

Ujjivan Financial Services was also witnessing heightened trading activity on NSE, with 51.88 lakh shares moving between investors on the day. This was 13.8 times more than the 1-week average of 3.75 lakh shares. The stock was up 16%.

SREI Infrastructure Finance saw 77 lakh shares move between investors on Friday, 13.5 times more than the 1-week average of the stock. SREI Infra was down 2.6%.