NSE volume toppers: Tata Power, Vodafone-Idea among highest traded stocks; Tata Motors value topper

Midcap and smallcap indices were outperforming the benchmark indices. (Image: REUTERS)

Sensex and Nifty were moving between gains and losses on Tuesday with volatility index moving higher. S&P BSE Sensex was trading flat with negative bias ahead of the closing bell, hovering around 60,000 points. NSE Nifty 50 index was shy of 17,900. Midcap and smallcap indices were outperforming the benchmark indices. Nifty midcap 50 was up 1% while the smallcap 50 was up 0.93%. Bank Nifty was in the green, nearing 40,000 mark. Nifty realty index was top sectoral performer, up more than 3%. In terms of volume, Tata Power was the most active stock on NSE while Tata Motors led the way in terms of value.

Volume toppers

Tata Power share price zoomed 3% on Tuesday to trade at Rs 229.75 per share. Amid this rally in the stock, more than 7.87 crore shares moved between investors on the NSE.

Vodafone Idea was the second most active stock on the NSE as the stock fell 1% to trade at Rs 10 per share. According to data on NSE, 6.25 crore shares of Vodafone Idea exchanged hands on the index.

Bank of Baroda was up 3.53% on Tuesday, this led to an increase in the traded volume of the stock on NSE, with 5.22 crore shares traded.

Yes Bank was the fourth most active stock on NSE, as nearly 5 crore shares were traded. The stock price was flat ahead of the closing bell.

Tata Motors was up 1.1% on Tuesday despite the weak quarterly results. As many as 4.4 crore shares of the company traded on the NSE on Tuesday.

Value Toppers

Tata Motors was fifth among the volume toppers but first in terms of value. According to NSE data, shares worth more than Rs 2,200 crore moved between investors.

Another Tata group company was closely behind in terms of value. Tata Power shares worth Rs 1,882 crore have moved between investors so far on Tuesday.

Pharma major Sun Pharma was the third most traded stock in value terms as stocks worth Rs 1,278 crore moved between investors. Sun Pharma was up 1.72%.

State Bank of India was also among value toppers with shares worth Rs 1,224 crore exchanged hands. SBI was up 1.44%

Volume shockers

Keynote Financial Services’ stock was the top volume shocker on NSE on Tuesday 68,597 shares exchanging hands. This was 25 times more than the 1-week average volume.

Dangee Dums was the second volume shocker with 84,878 shares exchanging hands on NSE. This was 19.58 times more than the 1-week average volume.