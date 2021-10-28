NSE volume toppers: PNB, Vodafone-Idea among highest traded stocks; IRCTC, IndusInd Bank value toppers

India VIX was up more than 5%, soaring past the 17 mark on the F&O expiry session. (Image: REUTERS)

Sensex was down 500 points, moving below 61,000 mark while NSE Nifty 50 was nearing 18,000 mark on the monthly futures & options expiry session. Broader markets were mirroring the downfall with most midcap and small-cap underperforming. Bank Nifty was down 1.45%, moving below 40,300. Meanwhile, India VIX was up more than 5%, soaring past the 17 mark. Amid the heightened volatility, PNB was the most traded stock on the NSE with more than 17 crore shares exchanging hands as the stock dropped 8.96% to trade at Rs 42.15 per share. In terms of value, IRCTC was on the top of the list as shares worth Rs 3,000 crore traded.

Volume toppers

PNB share price was down 8.75% on Thursday. This led to heightened trading activity in stock with more than 17.5 crore shares traded during the morning trading session.

Vodafone Idea was the second most active stock on the NSE on Thursday. According to the data on NSE, more than 8.6 crore shares of the telco exchanged hands on the exchange. The stock was down nearly 3% to trade at Rs 9.95 per share.

Another Bank stock, Yes Bank, sat third on the highest trade stock list on Thursday. Nearly 5.4 crore shares of Yes Bank moved between investors as the stock slipped 0.77% to trade at Rs 12.95 per share.

Further, around 3.5 crore equity shares of Tata Power were exchanged among investors NSE, making it the fourth highest traded stock today. Tata Power was down 1.67%.

IRCTC share price skyrocketed 18%, putting it fifth on the volume toppers list with 3.19 crore equity shares exchanging hands.

Value toppers

IRCTC topped the list with shares worth more than Rs 3,000 crore traded on the NSE. IRCTC was followed by IndusInd Bank as the stock rise nearly 5% and shares worth Rs ,1460 crore moving between investors.

Tata Power and Adani Ports held the third and fourth spot on the value toppers list. Tata Powers’ shares worth at least Rs 769 crore were traded while stock worth Rs 764 crore of Adani Ports moved between investors.

Other stocks that were among value toppers were Punjab National Bank, Larsen & Toubro, and Tata Steel.

Volume shockers

SMS Lifesciences India Limited was top volume shocker on NSE on Thursday as more than 76,000 shares moved between investors during the morning trade. This was 10.24 times the 1-week average of 7,400 shares.

Hotel Rugby Limited was the second volume shocker on Thursday. More than 39,000 shares traded on Thursday, 10 time the 1-week average.

Viji Finance Limited was the third volume shocker with 11.17 lakh shares moving between investors. 9.85 times the 1-week average of 1.13 lakh shares.