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nse - Volume Shockers

NSE
BSE

NSE - Volume Shockers

Name
Price (Rs)
Change %(1D)
Change %(7D)
Volume (000s)
EIH		306.55-5.87396.17%1391.52
Cera Sanitaryware		6062.00-4.15363.42%59.30
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals		249.95-7.43351.04%22616.84
Jyoti CNC Automation		784.30-9.33317.26%6950.51
PTC Industries		19076.004.69316.59%91.32
Tata Technologies		872.808.89284.62%16058.46
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		1066.257.46251.55%907.09
BEML		1787.803.63247.78%1253.51
NCC		145.591.29245.15%6602.91
Trident		25.181.12241.56%15759.14
PG Electroplast		630.653.43234.30%11060.04
Sapphire Foods India		224.2212.26227.94%18224.17
Welspun Living		164.093.04226.33%5904.91
Samvardhana Motherson International		168.508.71218.81%115582.76
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		1351.10-1.37192.33%576.17
Devyani International		134.738.78172.66%26617.03
Godrej Consumer Products		1050.00-2.53169.50%2659.68
Shipping Corporation of India		304.75-1.25160.70%13810.53
Kirloskar Oil Engines		2161.70-3.88155.27%1420.89
Valor Estate		117.324.99151.70%718.23
Poly Medicure		1693.80-0.91149.33%225.24
Blue Star		1514.00-3.63147.80%2392.27
State Bank of India		1097.201.12131.94%29410.62
JK Tyre & Industries		394.90-4.44131.49%3062.59
Fortis Healthcare		955.153.82127.25%3551.82
Indian Bank		889.501.32121.38%4024.19
Reliance Power		24.340.41118.83%50552.57
Jubilant Ingrevia		740.25-2.21112.82%550.40
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		811.100.3193.10%1802.32
Aditya Birla Real Estate		1382.80-0.5892.39%265.74
Hero MotoCorp		5725.003.1488.86%1914.68
Finolex Industries		164.43-4.0287.44%1232.65
Delhivery		473.302.0982.36%6405.41
Deepak Nitrite		1796.502.6374.18%1628.10
Anupam Rasayan India		1214.600.1373.89%315.12
Oil India		442.80-0.2769.97%4232.30
Tech Mahindra		1635.000.1767.43%6089.11
Cochin Shipyard		1519.701.9963.11%2274.37
SBI Cards and Payment Services		659.00-0.1561.32%1453.31
Global Health		1455.600.7859.54%550.91
Bharat Heavy Electricals		405.20-0.7256.06%9754.09
CESC		163.940.9052.32%1298.92
Trent		2997.00-3.5450.57%2469.17
Bharat Forge		2265.202.5050.44%1152.06
Cemindia Projects		1208.10-3.0349.84%838.99
Granules India		873.854.2048.78%1146.57
Cohance Lifesciences		445.751.5648.49%1985.05
Crisil		4607.001.2448.19%87.55
Lupin		2363.50-0.9047.88%2046.98
Neuland Laboratories		22855.006.0946.99%313.89
Prime Focus		287.60-1.4741.20%1101.67
Godawari Power & Ispat		240.61-1.7041.09%1747.48
Shyam Metalics and Energy		1006.90-0.8540.72%717.87
360 One Wam		1168.10-1.5140.54%1707.56
Abbott India		27835.00-0.0737.56%7.63
eClerx Services		1769.10-5.5237.24%378.42
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		4518.10-0.6635.48%133.64
Jindal Saw		271.402.3234.91%1613.08
Himadri Speciality Chemical		752.65-1.1033.17%4327.55
Signatureglobal (India)		802.30-1.5632.73%286.81
SKF India		1534.300.9932.21%62.44
Sobha		1339.00-1.2531.06%106.42
Gujarat Energy		265.30-3.7429.82%972.77
Honasa Consumer		477.602.5729.65%982.06
Life Insurance Corporation of India		394.001.6628.58%36390.18
Brigade Enterprises		581.951.7527.23%449.73
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		408.455.0526.72%4874.88
Kalyan Jewellers India		606.301.3925.94%33255.30
IndusInd Bank		1022.000.5725.53%1727.37
Tata Consultancy Services		2452.703.3625.50%4547.98
NMDC Steel		43.84-2.1625.39%3801.14
Jubilant Pharmova		932.000.6224.20%168.06
Reliance Infrastructure		76.564.9323.83%1523.75
ICICI Bank		1421.00-2.5021.22%14395.79
JSW Dulux		3011.70-2.1220.03%17.15
Lloyds Metals & Energy		2101.202.0517.29%609.12
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		870.00-0.4616.98%891.15
Adani Energy Solutions		1630.100.6216.83%1391.60
Home First Finance Company India		1193.800.2315.42%174.68
Supreme Industries		3442.00-1.0114.96%177.28
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation		345.80-2.0014.95%352.22
Emami		412.550.8714.77%994.12
Sumitomo Chemical India		532.951.4813.73%611.84
Amber Enterprises India		7435.000.1313.34%210.06
Biocon		426.35-2.3512.95%5265.82
Choice International		841.150.9512.03%694.86
Aavas Financiers		1371.50-0.3511.54%64.07
LTM		4658.102.8710.73%643.86
Poonawalla Fincorp		480.05-2.2010.29%1895.58
Aegis Logistics		1371.00-2.0710.08%1673.75
Mphasis		2475.002.199.70%608.64
REC		367.001.529.57%4061.19
Rites		234.241.249.19%1536.76
Sammaan Capital		163.17-2.428.71%6194.89
Bharat Petroleum Corporation		321.00-0.838.67%5431.74
Bajaj Finance		1078.00-5.848.09%15614.00
Sarda Energy & Minerals		497.60-0.667.99%376.21
Clean Science & Technology		795.153.057.59%984.87
Hindustan Zinc		603.002.206.09%6362.18
Bajaj Finserv		2008.90-3.705.88%2416.62
Affle 3I		1645.60-2.555.16%310.79
Punjab National Bank		114.810.454.02%11202.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings		818.053.293.99%3753.21
Indian Overseas Bank		34.26-1.552.64%2285.87
Bank of Maharashtra		78.280.142.32%9248.21
BSE		3457.100.642.24%3722.06
Transformers & Rectifiers (India)		297.800.562.05%1045.22
Federal Bank		356.250.761.85%4924.28
Aster DM Quality Care		869.702.991.41%1037.11
Firstsource Solutions		279.85-4.801.31%9187.33
Coromandel International		2069.30-0.660.56%115.78

Source: Dion Global

Aug 07, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
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