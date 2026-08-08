Name
Price (Rs)
Change %(1D)
Change %(7D)
Volume (000s)
|EIH
|306.55
|-5.87
|396.17%
|1391.52
|Cera Sanitaryware
|6062.00
|-4.15
|363.42%
|59.30
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|249.95
|-7.43
|351.04%
|22616.84
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|784.30
|-9.33
|317.26%
|6950.51
|PTC Industries
|19076.00
|4.69
|316.59%
|91.32
|Tata Technologies
|872.80
|8.89
|284.62%
|16058.46
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|1066.25
|7.46
|251.55%
|907.09
|BEML
|1787.80
|3.63
|247.78%
|1253.51
|NCC
|145.59
|1.29
|245.15%
|6602.91
|Trident
|25.18
|1.12
|241.56%
|15759.14
|PG Electroplast
|630.65
|3.43
|234.30%
|11060.04
|Sapphire Foods India
|224.22
|12.26
|227.94%
|18224.17
|Welspun Living
|164.09
|3.04
|226.33%
|5904.91
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|168.50
|8.71
|218.81%
|115582.76
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|1351.10
|-1.37
|192.33%
|576.17
|Devyani International
|134.73
|8.78
|172.66%
|26617.03
|Godrej Consumer Products
|1050.00
|-2.53
|169.50%
|2659.68
|Shipping Corporation of India
|304.75
|-1.25
|160.70%
|13810.53
|Kirloskar Oil Engines
|2161.70
|-3.88
|155.27%
|1420.89
|Valor Estate
|117.32
|4.99
|151.70%
|718.23
|Poly Medicure
|1693.80
|-0.91
|149.33%
|225.24
|Blue Star
|1514.00
|-3.63
|147.80%
|2392.27
|State Bank of India
|1097.20
|1.12
|131.94%
|29410.62
|JK Tyre & Industries
|394.90
|-4.44
|131.49%
|3062.59
|Fortis Healthcare
|955.15
|3.82
|127.25%
|3551.82
|Indian Bank
|889.50
|1.32
|121.38%
|4024.19
|Reliance Power
|24.34
|0.41
|118.83%
|50552.57
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|740.25
|-2.21
|112.82%
|550.40
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|811.10
|0.31
|93.10%
|1802.32
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|1382.80
|-0.58
|92.39%
|265.74
|Hero MotoCorp
|5725.00
|3.14
|88.86%
|1914.68
|Finolex Industries
|164.43
|-4.02
|87.44%
|1232.65
|Delhivery
|473.30
|2.09
|82.36%
|6405.41
|Deepak Nitrite
|1796.50
|2.63
|74.18%
|1628.10
|Anupam Rasayan India
|1214.60
|0.13
|73.89%
|315.12
|Oil India
|442.80
|-0.27
|69.97%
|4232.30
|Tech Mahindra
|1635.00
|0.17
|67.43%
|6089.11
|Cochin Shipyard
|1519.70
|1.99
|63.11%
|2274.37
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|659.00
|-0.15
|61.32%
|1453.31
|Global Health
|1455.60
|0.78
|59.54%
|550.91
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|405.20
|-0.72
|56.06%
|9754.09
|CESC
|163.94
|0.90
|52.32%
|1298.92
|Trent
|2997.00
|-3.54
|50.57%
|2469.17
|Bharat Forge
|2265.20
|2.50
|50.44%
|1152.06
|Cemindia Projects
|1208.10
|-3.03
|49.84%
|838.99
|Granules India
|873.85
|4.20
|48.78%
|1146.57
|Cohance Lifesciences
|445.75
|1.56
|48.49%
|1985.05
|Crisil
|4607.00
|1.24
|48.19%
|87.55
|Lupin
|2363.50
|-0.90
|47.88%
|2046.98
|Neuland Laboratories
|22855.00
|6.09
|46.99%
|313.89
|Prime Focus
|287.60
|-1.47
|41.20%
|1101.67
|Godawari Power & Ispat
|240.61
|-1.70
|41.09%
|1747.48
|Shyam Metalics and Energy
|1006.90
|-0.85
|40.72%
|717.87
|360 One Wam
|1168.10
|-1.51
|40.54%
|1707.56
|Abbott India
|27835.00
|-0.07
|37.56%
|7.63
|eClerx Services
|1769.10
|-5.52
|37.24%
|378.42
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|4518.10
|-0.66
|35.48%
|133.64
|Jindal Saw
|271.40
|2.32
|34.91%
|1613.08
|Himadri Speciality Chemical
|752.65
|-1.10
|33.17%
|4327.55
|Signatureglobal (India)
|802.30
|-1.56
|32.73%
|286.81
|SKF India
|1534.30
|0.99
|32.21%
|62.44
|Sobha
|1339.00
|-1.25
|31.06%
|106.42
|Gujarat Energy
|265.30
|-3.74
|29.82%
|972.77
|Honasa Consumer
|477.60
|2.57
|29.65%
|982.06
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|394.00
|1.66
|28.58%
|36390.18
|Brigade Enterprises
|581.95
|1.75
|27.23%
|449.73
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|408.45
|5.05
|26.72%
|4874.88
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|606.30
|1.39
|25.94%
|33255.30
|IndusInd Bank
|1022.00
|0.57
|25.53%
|1727.37
|Tata Consultancy Services
|2452.70
|3.36
|25.50%
|4547.98
|NMDC Steel
|43.84
|-2.16
|25.39%
|3801.14
|Jubilant Pharmova
|932.00
|0.62
|24.20%
|168.06
|Reliance Infrastructure
|76.56
|4.93
|23.83%
|1523.75
|ICICI Bank
|1421.00
|-2.50
|21.22%
|14395.79
|JSW Dulux
|3011.70
|-2.12
|20.03%
|17.15
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|2101.20
|2.05
|17.29%
|609.12
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|870.00
|-0.46
|16.98%
|891.15
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1630.10
|0.62
|16.83%
|1391.60
|Home First Finance Company India
|1193.80
|0.23
|15.42%
|174.68
|Supreme Industries
|3442.00
|-1.01
|14.96%
|177.28
|Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
|345.80
|-2.00
|14.95%
|352.22
|Emami
|412.55
|0.87
|14.77%
|994.12
|Sumitomo Chemical India
|532.95
|1.48
|13.73%
|611.84
|Amber Enterprises India
|7435.00
|0.13
|13.34%
|210.06
|Biocon
|426.35
|-2.35
|12.95%
|5265.82
|Choice International
|841.15
|0.95
|12.03%
|694.86
|Aavas Financiers
|1371.50
|-0.35
|11.54%
|64.07
|LTM
|4658.10
|2.87
|10.73%
|643.86
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|480.05
|-2.20
|10.29%
|1895.58
|Aegis Logistics
|1371.00
|-2.07
|10.08%
|1673.75
|Mphasis
|2475.00
|2.19
|9.70%
|608.64
|REC
|367.00
|1.52
|9.57%
|4061.19
|Rites
|234.24
|1.24
|9.19%
|1536.76
|Sammaan Capital
|163.17
|-2.42
|8.71%
|6194.89
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|321.00
|-0.83
|8.67%
|5431.74
|Bajaj Finance
|1078.00
|-5.84
|8.09%
|15614.00
|Sarda Energy & Minerals
|497.60
|-0.66
|7.99%
|376.21
|Clean Science & Technology
|795.15
|3.05
|7.59%
|984.87
|Hindustan Zinc
|603.00
|2.20
|6.09%
|6362.18
|Bajaj Finserv
|2008.90
|-3.70
|5.88%
|2416.62
|Affle 3I
|1645.60
|-2.55
|5.16%
|310.79
|Punjab National Bank
|114.81
|0.45
|4.02%
|11202.54
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|818.05
|3.29
|3.99%
|3753.21
|Indian Overseas Bank
|34.26
|-1.55
|2.64%
|2285.87
|Bank of Maharashtra
|78.28
|0.14
|2.32%
|9248.21
|BSE
|3457.10
|0.64
|2.24%
|3722.06
|Transformers & Rectifiers (India)
|297.80
|0.56
|2.05%
|1045.22
|Federal Bank
|356.25
|0.76
|1.85%
|4924.28
|Aster DM Quality Care
|869.70
|2.99
|1.41%
|1037.11
|Firstsource Solutions
|279.85
|-4.80
|1.31%
|9187.33
|Coromandel International
|2069.30
|-0.66
|0.56%
|115.78
Source: Dion Global