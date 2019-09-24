NSE trading terminals hit by glitch

Sources in the market say that a few brokers enabled “limit only” price orders because of the glitch.

A technical glitch hit trading terminals of National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday, as no real-time updates were available on the terminals of the country’s largest exchange. Sources in the market say that towards the closing of the market at around 3.10 pm, feeds from NSE stopped for around 10 minutes.

An e-mail sent to NSE remained unanswered at the time of going to the press. Earlier in the day, NSE faced an issue in broadcasting price feeds from its servers in Hyderabad and Jaipur. Market participants say that on Monday morning, live price feeds weren’t coming after the market opened and Friday’s closing was reflecting. Sources in the industry say that brokers could not get feeds because of the connectivity issue with one of the internet service providers Sify, but later the issue was resolved. “Due to this glitch, customers’ entire limit calculation, margins, portfolio value were reflecting on Friday price,” said one broker on condition of anonymity.

ICICI Direct on Monday morning had tweeted, “Price feeds not coming from NSE due to technical issue at NSE’s end. Limit orders now going across all products. Please place limit price.”

Sources in the market say that a few brokers enabled “limit only” price orders because of the glitch. Later it also said, “NSE price feeds are now coming. Issue resolved at exchange end. You can place market orders now. All margin products enabled for trading.” ICICI Direct declined to comment on the issue. Before the closing of the market, once again there was a glitch for 10 minutes, but reasons remained unknown.