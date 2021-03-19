  • MORE MARKET STATS

NSE trading outage incident: Time to consider allowing Sensex, Nifty trading on all bourses, says RBI article

By: |
Updated: Mar 19, 2021 10:34 PM

Trading was halted at the NSE for nearly four hours on February 24, reportedly due to telecom links failure leading to unavailability of the online risk management system of the NSE Clearing Ltd (NCL).

NSE trading outage incident: Time to consider allowing Sensex, Nifty trading on all bourses, says RBI articleNSE is one of the world's largest derivatives exchanges. (File image)

Against the backdrop of a nearly four-hour outage at the National Stock Exchange last month, an RBI article on Friday suggested allowing trading of benchmarks Nifty and Sensex on all stock exchanges.

Trading was halted at the NSE for nearly four hours on February 24, reportedly due to telecom links failure leading to unavailability of the online risk management system of the NSE Clearing Ltd (NCL). NCL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NSE, is responsible for clearing and settlement of all trades executed on the exchange, according to the article.

Related News

Also Read – NSE says unavailability of online risk management system led to mkt shutdown, waiting for report from telcos

NSE is one of the world’s largest derivatives exchanges.

The article, published in the latest bulletin of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), noted that the major issue in this incident was the ineffectiveness of interoperability because of shutting down of the NCL.

“Another important failure was the inability to switch operations to the disaster recovery site. Robust risk management system encompassing disaster management and recovery are essential components for the smooth functioning of a stock exchange,” it noted.

According to the article, brokers believe that timely communication and clarification could have averted the panic sell-off by online traders on the BSE and prevented huge losses to investors.

The article has been prepared by RBI Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra and others, and the views expressed do not necessarily represent the views of RBI.

Post the incident, Sebi has advised NSE to carry out a detailed root cause analysis of the trading halt and the reasons for trading not migrating to the disaster recovery site.

“Allowing the benchmarks Nifty and Sensex to trade on all the stock exchanges, extension of interoperability to include usage of trading infrastructure of another exchange and allowing entry of more exchanges to increase competition may need to be considered, besides focusing on strengthening of risk management frameworks at the exchanges,” it noted.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

National Stock ExchangeNSENSE NiftyRBIReserve Bank of India
  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. NSE trading outage incident Time to consider allowing Sensex Nifty trading on all bourses says RBI article
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1G-secs yields jumps to 6.18%, highest in fiscal
2U.S. Stocks: Dow, S&P 500 drop as bank stocks slump
3Sebi exempts Sameer Gehlaut IIS Trust from open offer obligation