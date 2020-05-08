NSE arm begin trading rupee-dollar derivative contracts as India eyes offshore currency market

The IFSC platforms will be accessible to those currently trading the Indian Rupee in various offshore markets including international investors along with non-resident participants.

The National Stock Exchange’s subsidiary NSE IFSC on Friday launched trading in the Indian Rupee-US Dollar Futures & Options contact. The move will help the India financial markets tend to the demand for Indian Rupee in the offshore market, and create a vibrant forex market back home in India. Rupee derivative was launched by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman digitally. “Rupee derivatives in IFSC would help in creating a vibrant forex market in India. This will also play an important role to bring the offshore rupee market back to India and strengthen price discovery in Indian markets,” said Vikram Limaye, MD and CEO, NSE.

The major participants in rupee derivatives contracts at NSE IFSC shall include Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI), Corporations, IFSC Banking Units (IBUs) trading members, Global banks & custodian and Non-Resident Indians. The IFSC platforms will be accessible to those currently trading the Indian Rupee in various offshore markets including international investors along with non-resident participants. The average daily volumes for rupee in the U.K. soared to $46.8 billion in April 2019, a more than fivefold jump from $8.8 billion in 2016. According to a study conducted by the Bank of International Settlements last year, Rupee trading — including spot, outright forwards, foreign-exchange swaps, and other products — also jumped in Singapore, Hong Kong and the United States between 2016 and 2019.

The trading in Indian Rupee – US Dollar was launched at GIFT City, Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat and is being envisioned to be India’s move towards becoming a net exporter of financial services. “This new reform will enable India to become a net exporter of financial services, being in sync with the vision of GIFT City as a platform for onshoring financial services business, presently being lost to other financial centres across the world,” said Tapan Ray, MD & Group CEO, GIFT City

Long trading hours and USD settlement at IFSC would also help to improve access for overseas participants. This shall in turn help these participants in hedging their rupee exposures effectively at IFSC. NSE IFSC, launched in 2017, currently offers trading in various products including in Index Derivatives (including derivatives contracts on NIFTY 50 and NIFTY Bank indices), Stock Derivatives, Currency Derivatives, Commodity Derivatives and Debt Securities.