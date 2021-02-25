  • MORE MARKET STATS

NSE says unavailability of online risk management system led to mkt shutdown, waiting for report from telcos

By: |
February 25, 2021 10:40 AM

Largest stock bourse NSE on Thursday said the unavailability of an 'online risk management system' led to the nearly four hour shutdown of trading on Wednesday.

NSEThe exchange said it was continuously working on resolution of the problem and once the same was resolved, it made an announcement on re-opening of the markets.

Largest stock bourse NSE on Thursday said the unavailability of an ‘online risk management system’ led to the nearly four hour shutdown of trading on Wednesday. It is also awaiting a detailed root cause analysis from its telecom service providers and vendors regarding the incident, the exchange said.

Explaining the series of events leading to the shutting down of trading, the NSE said it has multiple telecom links with two service providers to ensure redundancy and the two telcos informed it about instability of all their links, as per a statement.

Related News

This instability resulted in an impact to the online risk management system, which is configured in a ‘high availability’ mode, it said, adding that there was no impact to trading. ”Given that the online risk management system was unavailable, market functioning could not continue normally and hence had to be shut down,” it said.

The exchange said it was continuously working on resolution of the problem and once the same was resolved, it made an announcement on re-opening of the markets.

It was also in contact with capital markets regulator Sebi and keeping it updated about the developments, the statement added.

Sebi had on Thursday asked NSE to do a root cause analysis about the incident and submit a report at the earliest, and also asked for an explanation as to why trading did not shift to a disaster recovery site in face of troubles.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. NSE says unavailability of online risk management system led to mkt shutdown waiting for report from telcos
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Nureca shares make strong debut on bourses; list at nearly 60% premium over IPO price
2Maintain ‘buy’ on Infosys; deal pipeline reasonably strong
3Analyst Corner: ‘Buy’ on RIL; investment may come in O2C business as well