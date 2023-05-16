NSE Q4 profit climbs 31% to Rs 2,067 crore

The NSE posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,067 crore for Q4 FY23, up 31% from `1,580 crore in the year-ago period. The net profit margin stood at 55%, similar to the previous year.

Consolidated income from operations stood at Rs 3,453 crore for the quarter, up 31% YoY. Apart from trading, the total revenue was also supported by other streams, including listing, index services, data services and colocation facility.

NSE’s consolidated net profit after tax stood at Rs 7,356 crore for 2022-23 versus Rs 5,198 crore in FY22. Income from operations stood at Rs 11,856 crore in FY23, compared to Rs 8,313 crore in the previous year. Total revenue on a consolidated basis stood at Rs 12,765 crore, up 44% YoY.

On a consolidated basis, earnings per share increased to Rs 41.73 in the latest quarter, from Rs 31.88 in the same quarter last year. For the full year, the EPS increased from Rs 104.95 in FY22 to Rs 148.58 for FY23. The board recommended a dividend of Rs 80 per share for the year ended FY23.

NSE contributed Rs 203 crore to the Core Settlement Guarantee Fund (CSGF), maintained by NSE Clearing. The total fund corpus stands at `5,284 crore.

During the current financial year, NSE contributed Rs 21,965 crore to the STT collection, Rs 1,987 crore by way of stamp duty, `1,655 crore as GST, `2,687 crore as income tax and `695 crore as Sebi fees. In the last five years, cumulative contribution from the NSE to national exchequer and Sebi works out to `98,268 crore.

NSE posted a standalone net profit of Rs 1,810 crore for Q4 of FY23, 19% higher than the same period the previous year. The net profit margins were at 51%.

Also Read Stock markets climb for 2nd day on continuous foreign fund inflows

On a full-year basis, NSE reported total operating income of Rs 11,181 crore, a 44% rise YoY. For Q4, the NSE reported operating income of `3,295 crore, a growth of 32% YoY.

At the operating EBITDA level, it posted a margin of 69% for Q4FY23 on a standalone basis, compared to 73% in the corresponding quarter last year.

On the trading volumes front, cash markets recorded an average daily traded volumes (ADTVs) of `53,694 crore (down 20% YoY) while the equity futures reached an ADTV of Rs 1,14,831 crore (down 3% YoY). Options ADTVs stood at `47,744 crore (premium), showing a growth of 73% YoY.