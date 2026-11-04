Shares. Mutual funds. Crude oil options. Where do all these trades meet? On one platform: the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

NSE is also one of this year’s biggest recent listings. So its latest report card matters. The numbers for the second quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q2FY27) are out.

Following NSE’s Q2FY27 result, global investment bank Jefferies has maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock. It has set a target price of Rs 2,125, compared with its earlier target of Rs 2,085, indicating an upside potential of around 18% from the reference price used in its report.

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The report’s headline reads “In-line Results; Valuations Do Not Reflect NSE’s Moats”. Simply put, the results met expectations. But the global investment bank feels the share price does not yet reflect the exchange’s strong business advantages.

Beyond trading: NSE’s other businesses are gaining ground

For a stock exchange, trading activity has traditionally been a major source of revenue. However, NSE is increasingly generating income from services such as listing, market data and clearing operations.

This shift was visible in the September quarter. NSE’s operating revenue increased 11% year-on-year (YoY), while revenue from non-transaction activities grew at a faster pace of 16%.

Listing revenue recorded 70% growth during the quarter. Mutual fund orders also increased 155%, taking NSE’s market share in this segment to around 22%.

According to Jefferies, “Sep’26 qtr. operating revenue grew 11% y-y, with non-transaction revenue growing faster (16% y-y), led by listing, data feed, and clearing services.”

The global investment bank expects operating revenue to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6% between FY27-29. Growth could come from cash market turnover, equity options and technology infrastructure services.

Cash market activity offers support as futures remain weak

Not every segment of NSE’s business is moving at the same pace. Cash market activity has remained relatively strong, while equity futures have faced pressure.

According to Jefferies, average daily traded turnover (ADTO) in cash equities increased 24% YoY. This supported a 30% rise in cash transaction revenue.

Jefferies also sees potential support from changes to Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) regulations, which could encourage further activity in the cash market.

However, equity futures ADTO declined 7.7% YoY. The global investment bank partly attributed the weakness to the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) increase implemented earlier in the year.

Commodity derivatives have offered another source of activity. According to Jefferies, “Commodity options premium ADTO rose 116% q-q, led by crude oil options.”

Rising technology spending: Is the cost pressure temporary?

Expanding operations and maintaining trading infrastructure also come with higher expenses. For NSE, employee and technology costs are two areas that investors need to watch.

Operating expenses, excluding one-off items, increased 10% YoY in the September quarter. Employee expenses rose 18%, while technology spending climbed 23%.

The exchange expects employee cost growth to moderate from the December 2026 quarter as the impact of labour code changes enters the base. Technology expenses, meanwhile, are expected to increase at a mid-teens rate.

Jefferies believes these investments could eventually support better operating efficiency as revenue increases.

It said, “We expect EBITDA margin to expand by 200bps to 79% by FY29e.”

New growth opportunities and the Rs 2,125 target price

Jefferies’ outlook also extends beyond NSE’s existing revenue streams. It expects newer businesses to provide additional growth opportunities and potentially contribute 15% to estimated earnings per share (EPS) by FY30.

Jefferies estimates EPS growth at a CAGR of 17.6% through FY29. It has kept its FY27-29 earnings estimates largely unchanged.

For its valuation, Jefferies has used 35 times estimated December 2028 EPS. It has also assigned NSE a 15% premium over BSE, citing its revenue diversification, margins and dividend yield.

According to the report, “Price target of Rs 2,125 is based on 35x Dec-28e EPS, a c.15% premium to BSE due to better diversification, margins, and dividend yield.”

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.