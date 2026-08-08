Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

nse - Price Shockers

NSE
BSE

NSE - Price Shockers

Name
Price (Rs)
Change %(1D)
Change %(7D)
Volume (000s)
Reliance Infrastructure		76.564.9313.67%1523.75
Sapphire Foods India		224.2212.2613.19%18224.17
Neuland Laboratories		22855.006.0913.03%313.89
Tata Technologies		872.808.8912.03%16058.46
Vedant Fashions		516.903.3111.04%2629.33
Devyani International		134.738.7810.58%26617.03
Apar Industries		16631.003.139.11%177.45
Samvardhana Motherson International		168.508.719.08%115582.76
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		1066.257.466.70%907.09
Ramkrishna Forgings		726.553.726.38%1750.10
Hindustan Zinc		603.002.206.19%6362.18
Exide Industries		490.003.325.97%7853.64
Navin Fluorine International		8271.00-4.385.91%590.35
KEI Industries		5600.000.095.68%273.17
Netweb Technologies India		4939.202.565.68%1296.94
Welspun Corp		1839.801.115.52%718.14
PTC Industries		19076.004.695.14%91.32
Rites		234.241.245.08%1536.76
Cochin Shipyard		1519.701.995.00%2274.37
Hindustan Copper		536.10-1.804.97%9431.74
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India		2637.202.214.83%103.32
Deepak Nitrite		1796.502.634.61%1628.10
UNO Minda		1285.000.554.55%557.76
Jubilant Foodworks		486.502.854.54%4147.39
PNB Housing Finance		1143.00-0.614.30%1476.73
Clean Science & Technology		795.153.054.28%984.87
Indian Bank		889.501.324.21%4024.19
Redington		354.851.174.21%3115.31
Tega Industries		1625.702.684.21%147.68
Aster DM Quality Care		869.702.994.20%1037.11
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders		2514.90-0.604.13%1078.66
State Bank of India		1097.201.124.10%29410.62
Hindustan Aeronautics		4910.00-0.204.06%1083.10
Gravita India		1732.100.764.01%127.99
Engineers India		240.60-0.744.01%1241.54
Happiest Minds Technologies		407.700.383.99%959.59
Honasa Consumer		477.602.573.96%982.06
Granules India		873.854.203.94%1146.57
Hero MotoCorp		5725.003.143.59%1914.68
Sona BLW Precision Forgings		818.053.293.55%3753.21
Cohance Lifesciences		445.751.563.50%1985.05
Valor Estate		117.324.993.47%718.23
Crisil		4607.001.243.42%87.55
Jindal Saw		271.402.323.41%1613.08
Piramal Pharma		209.550.633.40%4611.69
Timken India		3351.000.243.36%30.97
Chalet Hotels		859.70-0.393.29%51.02
Sumitomo Chemical India		532.951.483.28%611.84
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		1628.00-1.213.25%164.49
BEML		1787.803.633.21%1253.51
LT Foods		427.551.943.05%643.82
R R Kabel		2759.50-0.182.99%287.03
One97 Communications		1441.60-0.032.99%3055.93
Welspun Living		164.093.042.96%5904.91
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		408.455.052.92%4874.88
Zen Technologies		1721.10-0.782.89%194.34
Graphite India		709.95-1.682.86%583.49
Mphasis		2475.002.192.79%608.64
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail		63.330.112.79%6582.04
JSW Infrastructure		335.752.522.75%2388.34
LTM		4658.102.872.72%643.86
AWL Agri Business		197.500.062.69%3167.47
Bharat Forge		2265.202.502.68%1152.06
Shipping Corporation of India		304.75-1.252.68%13810.53
PG Electroplast		630.653.432.67%11060.04
APL Apollo Tubes		1970.001.292.62%404.63
Bosch		42950.002.262.61%28.22
Oracle Financial Services Software		11805.000.602.58%187.00
Steel Authority of India (SAIL)		176.58-0.092.54%9569.90
Triveni Turbine		636.45-1.532.52%499.51
Acutaas Chemicals		3297.901.142.51%187.55
JM Financial		127.46-1.792.40%4242.75
Endurance Technologies		2904.500.932.35%80.76
KPIT Technologies		629.901.112.33%2544.17
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		519.95-0.102.31%994.28
AIA Engineering		4776.00-0.402.29%46.23
Emami		412.550.872.29%994.12
BLS International Services		254.330.142.27%1226.17
Bharat Dynamics		1294.00-0.382.21%872.09
SKF India		1534.300.992.14%62.44
City Union Bank		212.001.732.13%3440.80
Reliance Industries		1334.800.742.11%9885.64
Craftsman Automation		10483.00-0.682.09%37.55
Lloyds Metals & Energy		2101.202.052.05%609.12
Anand Rathi Wealth		2101.501.452.04%202.60
RHI Magnesita India		412.800.402.01%287.20
Choice International		841.150.951.99%694.86
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation		582.80-2.341.98%980.16
Alembic Pharmaceuticals		830.10-0.521.98%156.11
Linde India		7112.50-0.561.87%20.72
SBFC Finance		94.25-1.091.82%788.14
Fortis Healthcare		955.153.821.82%3551.82
Castrol India		192.08-1.081.81%3122.43
Bank of Baroda		250.70-0.121.80%7479.87
TVS Motor Company		4440.901.511.78%840.16
Global Health		1455.600.781.77%550.91
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		879.000.341.76%1523.37
Olectra Greentech		1385.00-1.031.76%174.52
Reliance Power		24.340.411.76%50552.57
Syrma SGS Technology		1424.700.471.73%509.55
Hitachi Energy India		32600.002.191.73%91.17
Mahanagar Gas		1139.601.411.69%531.62
NCC		145.591.291.67%6602.91
Aegis Logistics		1371.00-2.071.63%1673.75
RBL Bank		389.80-0.561.60%1693.47
Vardhman Textiles		606.750.761.58%225.77
Elecon Engineering Company		437.85-2.801.56%370.66
Inox India		1954.700.021.55%125.15
Gland Pharma		2601.00-0.281.51%317.73
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		1931.600.191.51%158.46
Rail Vikas Nigam		233.38-0.691.47%4691.82
NLC India		304.400.131.45%1530.78
Siemens		3940.10-0.301.43%221.51
NAVA		581.85-2.081.41%209.95
Alkyl Amines Chemicals		1893.90-1.461.40%61.54
Bandhan Bank		176.020.781.39%10729.62
MMTC		63.98-0.111.36%1009.09
Usha Martin		515.05-0.121.36%205.86
Jyothy Labs		206.470.291.34%428.08
3M India		36035.000.101.27%3.98
Eternal		315.00-0.401.26%12763.81
KPR Mill		1076.70-0.861.23%146.72
Punjab National Bank		114.810.451.22%11202.54
V-Guard Industries		319.65-0.811.18%1204.58
Tata Consultancy Services		2452.703.361.17%4547.98
Larsen & Toubro		4056.00-0.141.16%901.29
Radico Khaitan		4499.000.651.15%299.22
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		1354.801.471.15%179.52
Kaynes Technology India		3856.300.691.14%806.76
GMR Airports		107.200.571.12%7114.28
L&T Technology Services		3598.701.221.12%80.00
Laurus Labs		1844.300.781.11%1553.07
Trident		25.181.121.11%15759.14
Elgi Equipments		588.45-0.141.10%123.55
Paradeep Phosphates		149.450.891.09%6178.81
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC		1025.300.121.08%198.65
Force Motors		18500.00-1.021.08%46.84
The New India Assurance Company		177.11-1.021.08%678.00
Brigade Enterprises		581.951.751.00%449.73
Nestle India		1540.000.330.98%1520.66
Coforge		1776.000.180.98%2666.06
Infosys		1175.100.870.97%7581.41
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers		2599.00-0.020.94%356.68
Ircon International		131.25-0.650.94%942.88
Solar Industries India		18650.000.830.93%49.22
Pidilite Industries		1660.00-1.540.91%917.43
Polycab India		9218.00-1.040.91%198.00
Au Small Finance Bank		1067.00-1.890.89%752.13
KEC International		478.850.240.88%585.34
Home First Finance Company India		1193.800.230.82%174.68
Indian Oil Corporation		143.380.500.82%5173.70
Poonawalla Fincorp		480.05-2.200.80%1895.58
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		870.00-0.460.80%891.15
Eicher Motors		8020.000.660.78%339.42
Transformers & Rectifiers (India)		297.800.560.78%1045.22
Motherson Sumi Wiring India		41.160.370.73%13810.91
Tube Investments of India		2772.000.660.72%142.40
Campus Activewear		224.372.450.71%851.54
Birlasoft		318.500.080.71%798.93
Caplin Point Laboratories		2574.10-0.450.70%44.43
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		4518.10-0.660.65%133.64
Minda Corporation		721.650.660.64%228.21
Syngene International		403.700.990.64%2260.56
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles		347.000.480.62%4274.04
UltraTech Cement		12105.000.250.61%171.35
360 One Wam		1168.10-1.510.61%1707.56
JSW Energy		564.400.520.60%1552.61
Triveni Engineering & Industries		233.221.170.58%496.52
Sammaan Capital		163.17-2.420.57%6194.89
Kalyan Jewellers India		606.301.390.56%33255.30
ABB India		7600.00-1.750.56%179.32
Wipro		187.530.760.55%7823.10
ITI		282.40-1.690.54%218.02
Eris Lifesciences		1382.40-0.040.52%40.49
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		811.100.310.49%1802.32
Housing and Urban Development Corporation		201.04-0.530.45%1224.83
AstraZeneca Pharma India		8191.001.430.45%2.41
The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore		839.40-0.440.43%30.87
Dixon Technologies (India)		14200.0000.43%192.71
Manappuram Finance		366.750.760.43%2588.65
PVR INOX		1156.000.490.40%137.51
Balkrishna Industries		2466.300.020.38%116.75
UCO Bank		26.40-0.900.35%2882.48
Suzlon Energy		48.150.100.34%52362.55
JSW Dulux		3011.70-2.120.34%17.15
InterGlobe Aviation		5333.000.270.32%432.28
Central Bank of India		31.36-0.480.31%3574.62
Dalmia Bharat		1827.400.270.30%103.02
MRF		134190.000.190.29%2.09
JSW Steel		1299.50-0.640.29%720.73
HEG		674.00-1.620.25%597.26
IndusInd Bank		1022.000.570.25%1727.37
Indian Overseas Bank		34.26-1.550.23%2285.87
Pfizer		4880.60-0.400.22%5.86
IIFL Finance		611.750.390.21%1048.21
Titagarh Rail Systems		847.45-1.650.19%250.76
Anupam Rasayan India		1214.600.130.18%315.12
Bajaj Auto		11662.000.360.18%208.97
Asahi India Glass		898.70-1.670.17%85.28
NBCC (India)		95.33-0.960.15%4742.09
Abbott India		27835.00-0.070.15%7.63
NMDC Steel		43.84-2.160.14%3801.14
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation		393.05-0.490.13%5095.30
Alok Industries		11.97-0.080.12%1650.18
Delhivery		473.302.090.11%6405.41
HCL Technologies		1356.601.620.09%1725.62
ITC		286.100.070.08%6128.84
Century Plyboards (India)		781.95-0.230.07%36.03
Cyient		857.500.300.07%355.03
HBL Engineering		727.10-1.230.07%548.36
CarTrade Tech		2793.000.160.04%219.16
Amber Enterprises India		7435.000.130.04%210.06
DOMS Industries		2260.600.420.01%57.56

Source: Dion Global

Aug 07, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Market News

More Market News
Market Pulse