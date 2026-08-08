Name
Price (Rs)
Change %(1D)
Change %(7D)
Volume (000s)
|Reliance Infrastructure
|76.56
|4.93
|13.67%
|1523.75
|Sapphire Foods India
|224.22
|12.26
|13.19%
|18224.17
|Neuland Laboratories
|22855.00
|6.09
|13.03%
|313.89
|Tata Technologies
|872.80
|8.89
|12.03%
|16058.46
|Vedant Fashions
|516.90
|3.31
|11.04%
|2629.33
|Devyani International
|134.73
|8.78
|10.58%
|26617.03
|Apar Industries
|16631.00
|3.13
|9.11%
|177.45
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|168.50
|8.71
|9.08%
|115582.76
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|1066.25
|7.46
|6.70%
|907.09
|Ramkrishna Forgings
|726.55
|3.72
|6.38%
|1750.10
|Hindustan Zinc
|603.00
|2.20
|6.19%
|6362.18
|Exide Industries
|490.00
|3.32
|5.97%
|7853.64
|Navin Fluorine International
|8271.00
|-4.38
|5.91%
|590.35
|KEI Industries
|5600.00
|0.09
|5.68%
|273.17
|Netweb Technologies India
|4939.20
|2.56
|5.68%
|1296.94
|Welspun Corp
|1839.80
|1.11
|5.52%
|718.14
|PTC Industries
|19076.00
|4.69
|5.14%
|91.32
|Rites
|234.24
|1.24
|5.08%
|1536.76
|Cochin Shipyard
|1519.70
|1.99
|5.00%
|2274.37
|Hindustan Copper
|536.10
|-1.80
|4.97%
|9431.74
|ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India
|2637.20
|2.21
|4.83%
|103.32
|Deepak Nitrite
|1796.50
|2.63
|4.61%
|1628.10
|UNO Minda
|1285.00
|0.55
|4.55%
|557.76
|Jubilant Foodworks
|486.50
|2.85
|4.54%
|4147.39
|PNB Housing Finance
|1143.00
|-0.61
|4.30%
|1476.73
|Clean Science & Technology
|795.15
|3.05
|4.28%
|984.87
|Indian Bank
|889.50
|1.32
|4.21%
|4024.19
|Redington
|354.85
|1.17
|4.21%
|3115.31
|Tega Industries
|1625.70
|2.68
|4.21%
|147.68
|Aster DM Quality Care
|869.70
|2.99
|4.20%
|1037.11
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|2514.90
|-0.60
|4.13%
|1078.66
|State Bank of India
|1097.20
|1.12
|4.10%
|29410.62
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|4910.00
|-0.20
|4.06%
|1083.10
|Gravita India
|1732.10
|0.76
|4.01%
|127.99
|Engineers India
|240.60
|-0.74
|4.01%
|1241.54
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|407.70
|0.38
|3.99%
|959.59
|Honasa Consumer
|477.60
|2.57
|3.96%
|982.06
|Granules India
|873.85
|4.20
|3.94%
|1146.57
|Hero MotoCorp
|5725.00
|3.14
|3.59%
|1914.68
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|818.05
|3.29
|3.55%
|3753.21
|Cohance Lifesciences
|445.75
|1.56
|3.50%
|1985.05
|Valor Estate
|117.32
|4.99
|3.47%
|718.23
|Crisil
|4607.00
|1.24
|3.42%
|87.55
|Jindal Saw
|271.40
|2.32
|3.41%
|1613.08
|Piramal Pharma
|209.55
|0.63
|3.40%
|4611.69
|Timken India
|3351.00
|0.24
|3.36%
|30.97
|Chalet Hotels
|859.70
|-0.39
|3.29%
|51.02
|Sumitomo Chemical India
|532.95
|1.48
|3.28%
|611.84
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|1628.00
|-1.21
|3.25%
|164.49
|BEML
|1787.80
|3.63
|3.21%
|1253.51
|LT Foods
|427.55
|1.94
|3.05%
|643.82
|R R Kabel
|2759.50
|-0.18
|2.99%
|287.03
|One97 Communications
|1441.60
|-0.03
|2.99%
|3055.93
|Welspun Living
|164.09
|3.04
|2.96%
|5904.91
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|408.45
|5.05
|2.92%
|4874.88
|Zen Technologies
|1721.10
|-0.78
|2.89%
|194.34
|Graphite India
|709.95
|-1.68
|2.86%
|583.49
|Mphasis
|2475.00
|2.19
|2.79%
|608.64
|Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
|63.33
|0.11
|2.79%
|6582.04
|JSW Infrastructure
|335.75
|2.52
|2.75%
|2388.34
|LTM
|4658.10
|2.87
|2.72%
|643.86
|AWL Agri Business
|197.50
|0.06
|2.69%
|3167.47
|Bharat Forge
|2265.20
|2.50
|2.68%
|1152.06
|Shipping Corporation of India
|304.75
|-1.25
|2.68%
|13810.53
|PG Electroplast
|630.65
|3.43
|2.67%
|11060.04
|APL Apollo Tubes
|1970.00
|1.29
|2.62%
|404.63
|Bosch
|42950.00
|2.26
|2.61%
|28.22
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|11805.00
|0.60
|2.58%
|187.00
|Steel Authority of India (SAIL)
|176.58
|-0.09
|2.54%
|9569.90
|Triveni Turbine
|636.45
|-1.53
|2.52%
|499.51
|Acutaas Chemicals
|3297.90
|1.14
|2.51%
|187.55
|JM Financial
|127.46
|-1.79
|2.40%
|4242.75
|Endurance Technologies
|2904.50
|0.93
|2.35%
|80.76
|KPIT Technologies
|629.90
|1.11
|2.33%
|2544.17
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|519.95
|-0.10
|2.31%
|994.28
|AIA Engineering
|4776.00
|-0.40
|2.29%
|46.23
|Emami
|412.55
|0.87
|2.29%
|994.12
|BLS International Services
|254.33
|0.14
|2.27%
|1226.17
|Bharat Dynamics
|1294.00
|-0.38
|2.21%
|872.09
|SKF India
|1534.30
|0.99
|2.14%
|62.44
|City Union Bank
|212.00
|1.73
|2.13%
|3440.80
|Reliance Industries
|1334.80
|0.74
|2.11%
|9885.64
|Craftsman Automation
|10483.00
|-0.68
|2.09%
|37.55
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|2101.20
|2.05
|2.05%
|609.12
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|2101.50
|1.45
|2.04%
|202.60
|RHI Magnesita India
|412.80
|0.40
|2.01%
|287.20
|Choice International
|841.15
|0.95
|1.99%
|694.86
|Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation
|582.80
|-2.34
|1.98%
|980.16
|Alembic Pharmaceuticals
|830.10
|-0.52
|1.98%
|156.11
|Linde India
|7112.50
|-0.56
|1.87%
|20.72
|SBFC Finance
|94.25
|-1.09
|1.82%
|788.14
|Fortis Healthcare
|955.15
|3.82
|1.82%
|3551.82
|Castrol India
|192.08
|-1.08
|1.81%
|3122.43
|Bank of Baroda
|250.70
|-0.12
|1.80%
|7479.87
|TVS Motor Company
|4440.90
|1.51
|1.78%
|840.16
|Global Health
|1455.60
|0.78
|1.77%
|550.91
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|879.00
|0.34
|1.76%
|1523.37
|Olectra Greentech
|1385.00
|-1.03
|1.76%
|174.52
|Reliance Power
|24.34
|0.41
|1.76%
|50552.57
|Syrma SGS Technology
|1424.70
|0.47
|1.73%
|509.55
|Hitachi Energy India
|32600.00
|2.19
|1.73%
|91.17
|Mahanagar Gas
|1139.60
|1.41
|1.69%
|531.62
|NCC
|145.59
|1.29
|1.67%
|6602.91
|Aegis Logistics
|1371.00
|-2.07
|1.63%
|1673.75
|RBL Bank
|389.80
|-0.56
|1.60%
|1693.47
|Vardhman Textiles
|606.75
|0.76
|1.58%
|225.77
|Elecon Engineering Company
|437.85
|-2.80
|1.56%
|370.66
|Inox India
|1954.70
|0.02
|1.55%
|125.15
|Gland Pharma
|2601.00
|-0.28
|1.51%
|317.73
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|1931.60
|0.19
|1.51%
|158.46
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|233.38
|-0.69
|1.47%
|4691.82
|NLC India
|304.40
|0.13
|1.45%
|1530.78
|Siemens
|3940.10
|-0.30
|1.43%
|221.51
|NAVA
|581.85
|-2.08
|1.41%
|209.95
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|1893.90
|-1.46
|1.40%
|61.54
|Bandhan Bank
|176.02
|0.78
|1.39%
|10729.62
|MMTC
|63.98
|-0.11
|1.36%
|1009.09
|Usha Martin
|515.05
|-0.12
|1.36%
|205.86
|Jyothy Labs
|206.47
|0.29
|1.34%
|428.08
|3M India
|36035.00
|0.10
|1.27%
|3.98
|Eternal
|315.00
|-0.40
|1.26%
|12763.81
|KPR Mill
|1076.70
|-0.86
|1.23%
|146.72
|Punjab National Bank
|114.81
|0.45
|1.22%
|11202.54
|V-Guard Industries
|319.65
|-0.81
|1.18%
|1204.58
|Tata Consultancy Services
|2452.70
|3.36
|1.17%
|4547.98
|Larsen & Toubro
|4056.00
|-0.14
|1.16%
|901.29
|Radico Khaitan
|4499.00
|0.65
|1.15%
|299.22
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|1354.80
|1.47
|1.15%
|179.52
|Kaynes Technology India
|3856.30
|0.69
|1.14%
|806.76
|GMR Airports
|107.20
|0.57
|1.12%
|7114.28
|L&T Technology Services
|3598.70
|1.22
|1.12%
|80.00
|Laurus Labs
|1844.30
|0.78
|1.11%
|1553.07
|Trident
|25.18
|1.12
|1.11%
|15759.14
|Elgi Equipments
|588.45
|-0.14
|1.10%
|123.55
|Paradeep Phosphates
|149.45
|0.89
|1.09%
|6178.81
|Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
|1025.30
|0.12
|1.08%
|198.65
|Force Motors
|18500.00
|-1.02
|1.08%
|46.84
|The New India Assurance Company
|177.11
|-1.02
|1.08%
|678.00
|Brigade Enterprises
|581.95
|1.75
|1.00%
|449.73
|Nestle India
|1540.00
|0.33
|0.98%
|1520.66
|Coforge
|1776.00
|0.18
|0.98%
|2666.06
|Infosys
|1175.10
|0.87
|0.97%
|7581.41
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|2599.00
|-0.02
|0.94%
|356.68
|Ircon International
|131.25
|-0.65
|0.94%
|942.88
|Solar Industries India
|18650.00
|0.83
|0.93%
|49.22
|Pidilite Industries
|1660.00
|-1.54
|0.91%
|917.43
|Polycab India
|9218.00
|-1.04
|0.91%
|198.00
|Au Small Finance Bank
|1067.00
|-1.89
|0.89%
|752.13
|KEC International
|478.85
|0.24
|0.88%
|585.34
|Home First Finance Company India
|1193.80
|0.23
|0.82%
|174.68
|Indian Oil Corporation
|143.38
|0.50
|0.82%
|5173.70
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|480.05
|-2.20
|0.80%
|1895.58
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|870.00
|-0.46
|0.80%
|891.15
|Eicher Motors
|8020.00
|0.66
|0.78%
|339.42
|Transformers & Rectifiers (India)
|297.80
|0.56
|0.78%
|1045.22
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|41.16
|0.37
|0.73%
|13810.91
|Tube Investments of India
|2772.00
|0.66
|0.72%
|142.40
|Campus Activewear
|224.37
|2.45
|0.71%
|851.54
|Birlasoft
|318.50
|0.08
|0.71%
|798.93
|Caplin Point Laboratories
|2574.10
|-0.45
|0.70%
|44.43
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|4518.10
|-0.66
|0.65%
|133.64
|Minda Corporation
|721.65
|0.66
|0.64%
|228.21
|Syngene International
|403.70
|0.99
|0.64%
|2260.56
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|347.00
|0.48
|0.62%
|4274.04
|UltraTech Cement
|12105.00
|0.25
|0.61%
|171.35
|360 One Wam
|1168.10
|-1.51
|0.61%
|1707.56
|JSW Energy
|564.40
|0.52
|0.60%
|1552.61
|Triveni Engineering & Industries
|233.22
|1.17
|0.58%
|496.52
|Sammaan Capital
|163.17
|-2.42
|0.57%
|6194.89
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|606.30
|1.39
|0.56%
|33255.30
|ABB India
|7600.00
|-1.75
|0.56%
|179.32
|Wipro
|187.53
|0.76
|0.55%
|7823.10
|ITI
|282.40
|-1.69
|0.54%
|218.02
|Eris Lifesciences
|1382.40
|-0.04
|0.52%
|40.49
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|811.10
|0.31
|0.49%
|1802.32
|Housing and Urban Development Corporation
|201.04
|-0.53
|0.45%
|1224.83
|AstraZeneca Pharma India
|8191.00
|1.43
|0.45%
|2.41
|The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore
|839.40
|-0.44
|0.43%
|30.87
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|14200.00
|0
|0.43%
|192.71
|Manappuram Finance
|366.75
|0.76
|0.43%
|2588.65
|PVR INOX
|1156.00
|0.49
|0.40%
|137.51
|Balkrishna Industries
|2466.30
|0.02
|0.38%
|116.75
|UCO Bank
|26.40
|-0.90
|0.35%
|2882.48
|Suzlon Energy
|48.15
|0.10
|0.34%
|52362.55
|JSW Dulux
|3011.70
|-2.12
|0.34%
|17.15
|InterGlobe Aviation
|5333.00
|0.27
|0.32%
|432.28
|Central Bank of India
|31.36
|-0.48
|0.31%
|3574.62
|Dalmia Bharat
|1827.40
|0.27
|0.30%
|103.02
|MRF
|134190.00
|0.19
|0.29%
|2.09
|JSW Steel
|1299.50
|-0.64
|0.29%
|720.73
|HEG
|674.00
|-1.62
|0.25%
|597.26
|IndusInd Bank
|1022.00
|0.57
|0.25%
|1727.37
|Indian Overseas Bank
|34.26
|-1.55
|0.23%
|2285.87
|Pfizer
|4880.60
|-0.40
|0.22%
|5.86
|IIFL Finance
|611.75
|0.39
|0.21%
|1048.21
|Titagarh Rail Systems
|847.45
|-1.65
|0.19%
|250.76
|Anupam Rasayan India
|1214.60
|0.13
|0.18%
|315.12
|Bajaj Auto
|11662.00
|0.36
|0.18%
|208.97
|Asahi India Glass
|898.70
|-1.67
|0.17%
|85.28
|NBCC (India)
|95.33
|-0.96
|0.15%
|4742.09
|Abbott India
|27835.00
|-0.07
|0.15%
|7.63
|NMDC Steel
|43.84
|-2.16
|0.14%
|3801.14
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|393.05
|-0.49
|0.13%
|5095.30
|Alok Industries
|11.97
|-0.08
|0.12%
|1650.18
|Delhivery
|473.30
|2.09
|0.11%
|6405.41
|HCL Technologies
|1356.60
|1.62
|0.09%
|1725.62
|ITC
|286.10
|0.07
|0.08%
|6128.84
|Century Plyboards (India)
|781.95
|-0.23
|0.07%
|36.03
|Cyient
|857.50
|0.30
|0.07%
|355.03
|HBL Engineering
|727.10
|-1.23
|0.07%
|548.36
|CarTrade Tech
|2793.00
|0.16
|0.04%
|219.16
|Amber Enterprises India
|7435.00
|0.13
|0.04%
|210.06
|DOMS Industries
|2260.60
|0.42
|0.01%
|57.56
Source: Dion Global