NSE launches new logo for Nifty indices; here’s what it represents

By: |
Published: May 28, 2019 3:38:20 PM

India's leading bourse National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) unveiled a new logo for the 50-share index Nifty.

?The new brand logo emphasizes on the letter ‘N’ and an upward rising graph, signifying growth and momentum, capturing the new direction for the Indian capital markets.

India’s leading bourse National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) unveiled a new logo for the 50-share index Nifty. “The new brand logo emphasizes on the letter ‘N’ and an upward rising graph, signifying growth and momentum, capturing the new direction for the Indian capital markets,” NSE said in a press release. The Nifty 50 index represents roughly 67.50% of the total free float market capitalisation of all listed companies on NSE. Nifty indices over the years have successfully helped investors to track the developments in the Indian capital markets.

“The Nifty Indices have lived up to their core purpose of providing fair representation of the Indian capital market focusing on portfolio diversification, liquidity and replicability,” NSE said in the press release.  The Nifty indices include 72 equity indices (including Broad based, Sectoral, Thematic and Strategy) and 90 Fixed Income indices (including G-Sec, SDL, Corporate Bond, Money Market and Fixed Income Aggregates).

“NSE, over the years, has evolved as the driving force of capital markets in India. NIFTY Indices, more particularly the NIFTY 50 index, has become synonymous with equity markets and reflected the growth story of Indian equity markets. The new logo for NIFTY will further strengthen its identity as the leader in the index space,” Vikram Limaye, MD & CEO, NSE said, adding that the firm will continue to develop innovative indices for various investment products that are useful to retail as well as institutional investors.

The week gone by has been significant for Nifty as the index zoomed past the 12,000-mark. Following Narendra Modi-led BJP’s victory, the Nifty accumulated a robust 437 points in the previous week, or about 3.83%. The Nifty closed 4 points higher at a fresh closing high of 11,928.75. 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. NSE launches new logo for Nifty indices; here’s what it represents
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition