NSE launches new logo for Nifty indices; here’s what it represents

India's leading bourse National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) unveiled a new logo for the 50-share index Nifty. "The new brand logo emphasizes on the letter \u2018N\u2019 and an upward rising graph, signifying growth and momentum, capturing the new direction for the Indian capital markets," NSE said in a press release. The Nifty 50 index represents roughly 67.50% of the total free float market capitalisation of all listed companies on NSE.\u00a0Nifty indices over the years have successfully helped investors to track the developments in the Indian capital markets. "The Nifty Indices have lived up to their core purpose of providing fair representation of the Indian capital market focusing on portfolio diversification, liquidity and replicability," NSE said in the press release.\u00a0 The Nifty indices include 72 equity indices (including Broad based, Sectoral, Thematic and Strategy) and 90 Fixed Income indices (including G-Sec, SDL, Corporate Bond, Money Market and Fixed Income Aggregates). Presenting the new Nifty 50 \u2013 The Currency of the Indian Capital Markets. The Nifty 50, flagship index of NSE, doesn\u2019t just track the behaviour of the top 50 listed companies of India, it also tracks the Indian capital markets and by default, the Indian economy. pic.twitter.com\/dBzQgnj2qD \u2014 NSEIndia (@NSEIndia) May 28, 2019 "NSE, over the years, has evolved as the driving force of capital markets in India. NIFTY Indices, more particularly the NIFTY 50 index, has become synonymous with equity markets and reflected the growth story of Indian equity markets. The new logo for NIFTY will further strengthen its identity as the leader in the index space,"\u00a0Vikram Limaye, MD & CEO, NSE said, adding that the firm will continue to develop innovative indices for various investment products that are useful to retail as well as institutional investors. The week gone by has been significant for Nifty as the index zoomed past the 12,000-mark. Following Narendra Modi-led BJP's victory, the Nifty accumulated a robust 437 points in the previous week, or about 3.83%. The Nifty closed 4 points higher at a fresh closing high of 11,928.75.\u00a0