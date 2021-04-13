NSE launches cloud-based research facility NSE Data Room

NSE said it has undertaken several initiatives over the years to encourage research in the field of finance and corporate governance.

NSE on Monday said it has launched a cloud-based research facility — NSE Data Room (NDR) — to encourage research-based on Indian capital markets, towards facilitating researchers to access and analyse historical orders and trades data. Such a facility will not only allow usage of data available within NSE but in turn will also provide an enabling platform that paves the way for a wider gamut of research opportunities, the exchange said in a statement.

The NDR is a cloud-based data repository system with basic analytical tools and a software environment that can be accessed from any part of the country. In order to access the NDR for their research objectives, the exchange said that interested researchers need to send research proposals to NSE’s Economic Policy and Research (EPR) department.

The review process for submitted proposals would include approval from an independent, external committee of referees, consisting of eminent academics in the field. Following this, they would be eligible for an NSE Research Grant (NRG) in the form of a time-bound access to the NDR to pursue their research interests. Such a grant will not involve any other consideration, monetary or otherwise.

NSE said it has undertaken several initiatives over the years to encourage research in the field of finance and corporate governance. The NDR platform is expected to facilitate these initiatives further and support policy formulation through seamless access to market microstructure data.