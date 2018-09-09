NSE issues notices to Gitanjali Gems, 35 others for not submitting June quarter results: CDSL

NSE issues notices36 companies for not submitting June quarter results (PTI)

Leading exchange NSE has issued notices to 36 firms, including banking fraud accused Mehul Choksi’s Gitanjali Gems and debt-laden ABG Shipyard, for not submitting their financial results for the June 2018 quarter within the prescribed time limit, the Central Depository Services (India) Ltd has said. The firms also include Kwality Ltd, Unitech, Amtek Auto, Electrosteel Steels, Moser-Baer (I) Ltd, SRS, JVL Agro Industries, Bharati Defence and Infrastructure and Shilpi Cable Technologies.

Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd, Surana Corporation, Todays Writing Instruments, Educomp Solutions, Orchid Pharma, Easun Reyrolle, Supreme Infrastructure India, Panoramic Universal, Diamond Power Infra and National Steel and Agro Industries are also among the 36 companies.

In a notice, the CDSL informed investors that the 36 firms have not submitted financial results as per Regulation 33 of LODR (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) norms, within prescribed time limit for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

“Exchange (NSE) has levied fines and also issued notices for such non-compliances to the companies,” it said. The CDSL noted that the continued non-compliance of such regulations may lead to further regulatory action on the companies which may include suspension.