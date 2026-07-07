The National Stock Exchange‘s proposed listing could mark a defining moment for India’s capital markets according to Jefferies. The brokerage said NSE’s dominant position across exchange segments, expanding technology offerings and healthy cash generation differentiate it from peers, while the resolution of long-pending regulatory issues could remove a significant overhang.

“NSE, India’s largest exchange w.r.t. revenues, has filed for listing,” Jefferies said. “NSE is more product diversified relative to BSE/MCX, with >90% share in most categories.” The brokerage added that NSE “has also built a tech product suite (13% of revenues) similar to global peers, and is expanding in commodities.”

India’s options boom has transformed the exchange business

Jefferies said India’s equity derivatives market has fundamentally changed the economics of domestic exchanges, with options emerging as the largest revenue contributor.

The brokerage noted that the Indian equity options market recorded a 56% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between FY20 and FY26, compared with 19% CAGR for cash market turnover. It added that options premium average daily turnover reached nearly 70% of daily cash market turnover in FY26, resulting in derivatives contributing around 70% of operating revenues for Indian exchanges.

“This has resulted in linkage of exchange revenues with market performance cycles breaking down as option trading is closely linked to volatility and not price,” Jefferies said.

The brokerage also pointed out that although India trades more option contracts than the US, the country’s options premium remains only about one-fifth of that of the US market, indicating further room for market development.

NSE dominates across nearly every exchange segment

Jefferies said NSE has built one of the broadest product portfolios among Indian exchanges, helping it establish leadership across multiple asset classes.

The brokerage noted that NSE accounts for around 70% of Indian exchange revenues and holds more than 90% market share across most categories except index options and commodity futures and options.

It added that NSE’s clearing corporation accounts for 88% market share in cash equities and 91% market share in futures and options, reinforcing the exchange’s dominant ecosystem.

Beyond transaction businesses, Jefferies highlighted NSE’s technology offerings, which contributed around 13% of FY26 revenues, while the exchange is also expanding its presence in commodity futures and options.

Regulatory expenses have masked underlying profitability

According to Jefferies, NSE’s reported profitability has been affected by one-off regulatory provisions rather than any deterioration in the underlying business.

The brokerage said provisions related to the co-location and dark fibre matter of Rs 1,390 crore in FY26, along with a Rs 670 crore payment linked to the TAP matter, weighed on operating EBITDA during FY25 and FY26.

However, excluding these exceptional regulatory expenses, Jefferies estimated that NSE’s normalised operating EBITDA margin remained broadly stable at 76-77% between FY24 and FY26, making it one of the world’s most profitable stock exchanges.

Strong balance sheet supports shareholder payouts

Jefferies said NSE’s financial position remains one of its key strengths.

The brokerage noted that the exchange held around Rs 28,800 crore in investment assets across government securities and mutual funds in FY26. It also highlighted strong operating cash flows and a capital-light business model, with capital expenditure amounting to only 3-5% of revenues.

As a result, NSE distributed 74% of earnings as dividends in FY25 and 85% in FY26, reflecting its ability to generate surplus cash while maintaining a robust balance sheet.

Regulatory overhang appears to be easing

Jefferies said NSE continues to resolve legacy regulatory issues that have weighed on investor sentiment.

The brokerage noted that the exchange is in the process of settling matters with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) relating to co-location facilities and servers. It also said NSE has 20 civil and nine criminal litigation cases pending.

In addition, regulatory changes relating to weekly index options and higher minimum contributions to the equity derivatives core settlement guarantee fund affected NSE during FY25 and FY26.

Jefferies believes the one-off nature of these issues suggests the regulatory burden on earnings should gradually ease as settlements are completed.

Listing could also support PSU insurers

Jefferies said NSE’s proposed offer for sale (OFS) could have implications beyond the exchange itself.

The brokerage noted that PSU general insurers are expected to offload around 1.1% stake in NSE as part of the listing process. It added that three of the four multi-line public sector general insurers, Oriental Insurance, National Insurance and United India Insurance, currently have solvency ratios below the regulatory threshold of 1.5 times.

“The OFS could increase the available solvency capital with these insurers,” Jefferies said.

Conclusion

Jefferies believes NSE enters the public market with several structural advantages, including dominant market share, a diversified product portfolio, expanding technology revenues, strong profitability and healthy cash generation.

With India’s capital markets becoming increasingly derivatives-driven and the exchange continuing to expand beyond its traditional businesses, Jefferies believes NSE’s listing could mark a significant milestone for the country’s financial markets.”

Disclaimer: This article is based on third-party brokerage commentary regarding the proposed public listing of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and is intended for informational and educational purposes only. The market observations, financial assessments, and institutional insights shared do not constitute investment advice or an offer to buy, sell, or hold any security. Readers are advised to consult a certified financial professional or SEBI-registered investment advisor to properly assess market risks before making any financial decisions.

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