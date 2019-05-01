NSE IPO delay, new derivative products ban, other implications from SEBI’s latest order

By: |
Published: May 1, 2019 1:04:28 PM

After capital markets regulator SEBI cracked the whip in the high profile co-location case, NSE’s IPO delay, a six month ban on derivative products are among the key implications.

sebi, sebi fined nse, nse, सेबी, एनएसई, ipef, sebi md, sebi ceo, nse barred, co location caseNSE is required to disgorge an amount of Rs 624.89 crore within 45 days.

After capital markets regulator SEBI cracked the whip in the high profile co-location case, NSE’s IPO delay, a six month ban on derivative products are among the key implications. Notably, SEBI has directed the leading stock exchange to  not to introduce any new derivative product for next six months, while at the same time barring the bourse to access primary markets in the period. The watchdog found National Stock Exchange (NSE) and former CEOs Ravi Narain and Chitra Ramkrishna guilty of not ensuring fair and equitable practices while putting in place the tick-by-tick (TBT) trading architecture.

Accordingly, Sebi directed that 25% of the salary of former MD & CEO Narain be disgorged for the period 2010-11—2012-13 and that 25% of the salary of former MD & CEO Ramkrishna also be disgorged for 2014-15. The exchange is required to disgorge an amount of Rs 624.89 crore within 45 days.

Also read: IndiGo cautions against fake job offers; here’s why airline asking job aspirants to be careful

Taking stock of the implications for investors, Vikram Limaye, CEO of NSE said that the markets will function normally like how they have been doing in the past. “This has no impact on NSE functioning. We will continue to operate all segments like we’ve been doing. Investors will have no disruption of any kind,” he told CNBC TV18.

Explaining the impact about the order on accessing primary markets, Limaye said that the immediate interpretation of the order could be that if NSE had any plans to go public or raise money, that cannot be done for 6 months. At the minimum, NSE cannot access the public market for 6 months, that is clear, he added. 

With regard to derivatives the order refers to new products, so it will not have any impact on existing products, clarified Limaye. Reassuring the investors, he noted that the Indian markets are trusted markets by global investing community. Limaye told the channel that all legal options are open. “This order will require detailed examination not only by us, but also our legal counsel before we decide on any course of action,” he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. NSE IPO delay, new derivative products ban, other implications from SEBI’s latest order
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

A make in India success story: Big surge in exports of electronics items, imports also at record high
A make in India success story: Big surge in exports of electronics items, imports also at record high
Modi government's Saubhagya scheme lives up to its billing
Modi government's Saubhagya scheme lives up to its billing
IBC success: Most insolvent firms wound up -- a report card
IBC success: Most insolvent firms wound up -- a report card
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition