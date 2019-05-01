NSE IPO delay, new derivative products ban, other implications from SEBI’s latest order

After capital markets regulator SEBI cracked the whip in the high profile co-location case, NSE\u2019s IPO delay, a six month ban on derivative products are among the key implications. Notably, SEBI has directed the leading stock exchange to \u00a0not to introduce any new derivative product for next six months, while at the same time barring the bourse to access primary markets in the period. The watchdog found National Stock Exchange (NSE) and former CEOs Ravi Narain and Chitra Ramkrishna guilty of not ensuring fair and equitable practices while putting in place the tick-by-tick (TBT) trading architecture. Accordingly, Sebi directed that 25% of the salary of former MD & CEO Narain be disgorged for the period 2010-11\u20142012-13 and that 25% of the salary of former MD & CEO Ramkrishna also be disgorged for 2014-15. The exchange is required to disgorge an amount of Rs 624.89 crore within 45 days. Also read:\u00a0IndiGo cautions against fake job offers; here\u2019s why airline asking job aspirants to be careful Taking stock of the implications for investors, Vikram Limaye, CEO of NSE said that the markets will function normally like how they have been doing in the past. \u201cThis has no impact on NSE functioning. We will continue to operate all segments like we\u2019ve been doing. Investors will have no disruption of any kind,\u201d he told CNBC TV18. Explaining the impact about the order on accessing primary markets, Limaye said that the immediate interpretation of the order could be that if NSE had any plans to go public or raise money, that cannot be done for 6 months. At the minimum, NSE cannot access the public market for 6 months, that is clear, he added.\u00a0 With regard to derivatives the order refers to new products, so it will not have any impact on existing products, clarified Limaye. Reassuring the investors, he noted that the Indian markets are trusted markets by global investing community.\u00a0Limaye told the channel that all legal options are open. \u201cThis order will require detailed examination not only by us, but also our legal counsel before we decide on any course of action,\u201d he said.