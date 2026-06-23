The National Stock Exchange’s proposed IPO is shaping up as one of the biggest market listings on the horizon, and Bernstein pointed out that the exchange stands out for three reasons ahead of the mega issue.

The brokerage house lists its scale, growth and profitability relative to global peers, and its positioning as a broad proxy on India’s capital-markets story. In a pre-IPO note dated June 22, Bernstein said NSE, which has filed its draft prospectus with SEBI, remains the dominant equities exchange in a duopoly market structure and is among the world’s busiest exchanges by contracts traded.

Bernstein says NSE listing could become a marquee event

The brokerage said the exchange generated about $1.8 billion in revenue and about $1.1 billion in profit in FY26, while the IPO itself would involve a stake sale of around 6% with no fresh capital being raised by the company.

Bernstein said the listing could become a marquee market event because of both NSE’s size and its strategic position in India’s financial ecosystem. “Exchanges are levered to the Indian equities story and NSE is the dominant equities exchange in a duopoly,” it said. “What stands out is the scale and best-in-class growth and profitability versus global peers.”

The brokerage also said the exchange could quickly find its way into major indices after listing. “With no identified promoter, it will likely meet the free-float criteria for a quick inclusion in marquee indices,” Bernstein said.

A ‘catch-all’ way to play India’s capital-markets growth

Bernstein’s core investment argument around NSE rests on the idea that exchanges are one of the broadest ways to participate in the expansion of India’s financial markets, regardless of which specific segment ends up gaining the most traction.

“As household participation rises, the capital markets ecosystem should grow. Exchanges are a ‘catch-all’ play,” the brokerage said. “They benefit irrespective of who gains mindshare – active mutual funds, ETFs, long-term investors or traders/HFTs.”

That framing is important because it shifts the NSE story beyond just trading volumes in a single product. Bernstein argued that Indian exchanges are benefiting from several structural tailwinds at once: still-rising retail and household participation, a favourable market structure with limited competition, and a business model that throws off strong margins and cash generation.

In Bernstein’s reading, that makes NSE not just a trading venue but one of the cleanest listed proxies on the growth of India’s broader capital-markets ecosystem.

Scale is the first big reason Bernstein said NSE stands out

The first thing Bernstein highlighted was sheer scale. It said NSE is one of the most active exchanges in the world by contracts traded, ranking number one in derivatives led by index options and number three in cash equities.

The brokerage added an important qualifier here: exchange revenues are not determined by the number of contracts traded alone, but by the value traded and the underlying fee structure. Even so, transaction throughput still matters because it signals the exchange’s operating scale, market depth and infrastructure capacity.

That scale is already visible in the financial numbers. Bernstein said NSE reported about $1.8 billion in revenue and about $1.1 billion in profits in FY26, numbers that place it among the more profitable exchange businesses globally.

The combination of market leadership and profitability is central to the pre-IPO case. Bernstein described NSE as one of the world’s most active exchanges and said that, in India’s context, it remains the dominant listed-equities exchange within a duopoly structure.

Growth and profitability versus global peers form the second pillar of the case

The second point Bernstein emphasised was how Indian exchanges compare with global peers on growth and profitability.

The brokerage said exchange markets across the world are typically structured as one- or two-player systems, and India fits that pattern with NSE and BSE in equities, while MCX operates as what Bernstein described as a virtual monopoly in commodities trading. Within that structure, it said Indian exchanges have been growing faster and delivering stronger profitability than many overseas counterparts.

“Indian exchanges outshine global peers on growth and profitability,” Bernstein said. It added that revenues have grown at more than 20% CAGR, versus roughly 5% to 15% CAGR for global peers.

Bernstein attributed that outperformance partly to participation-led growth, especially in index options, but also to a long runway for expansion in other products. In other words, the current earnings base has been built not only on a booming derivatives franchise but also on a market structure that still leaves room for deepening across products over time.

Cost structure and operating leverage are the third part of the story

The third area Bernstein singled out was operating leverage and structural cost advantage.

It said Indian exchanges benefit from lower employee costs and a more contained operating cost structure because of their single-market focus. At the same time, their cost base is split between fixed expenses such as technology, staff and overheads, and variable or volume-linked costs such as regulatory fees and clearing or settlement charges.

That matters because it creates room for margin expansion when volumes rise.

Bernstein said this balance in the cost structure “creates room for operating leverage in a high-growth setup.” In practical terms, that means a business like NSE can potentially convert incremental growth into profits at a faster pace if trading activity and participation continue to rise.

This is one reason the brokerage drew attention not just to the exchange’s current profitability, but to its margin profile relative to global peers. Its argument is not simply that NSE is large, but that it combines scale with a market structure and cost base that can sustain strong earnings conversion.

NSE IPO may raise as many questions as it answers

Even as it laid out a positive pre-IPO framing, Bernstein also said there are five key questions investors will need management to address as the listing process moves ahead.

The note flagged concerns around the sustainability of the recent ramp-up in India’s index options market, the growth outlook for index options from here, the scope for deepening other products beyond the current core, the possibility of regulatory action on retail participation, and the potential for market-share shifts driven by either execution or regulation.

Those questions matter because index options have become one of the defining features of India’s exchange growth story. If a significant share of volume and profitability has been driven by this product segment, then the durability of that growth becomes central to the IPO debate.

Bernstein did not answer those questions in the visible page of the report, but it made clear that they sit at the heart of the investment case. The brokerage’s message was that NSE enters the IPO process from a position of strength, but investors will still want clarity on how much of the recent momentum is sustainable and how much depends on favourable market conditions or regulatory tolerance.

NSE: No fresh capital raise, only stake sale

One of the notable details in the note is that the IPO, as Bernstein described it, would not involve fresh capital for the company.

“The IPO entails a ~6% stake sale, with no capital being raised by the company,” the brokerage said.

That means the listing, at least based on Bernstein’s reading of the filing, is primarily an offer for sale rather than a capital-raising event for NSE itself. For investors, that places even more focus on valuation, business quality, market structure and growth visibility rather than on the use of IPO proceeds.

It also reinforces the sense that this is a listing of an already scaled and profitable franchise rather than a growth-stage company coming to market to fund expansion.

Why the NSE listing matters

Bernstein’s note suggests the NSE IPO could matter for the Indian market for two reasons at once.

The first is obvious: size. With around $1.8 billion in FY26 revenue, around $1.1 billion in profit, a dominant market position and a likely large free float, NSE has the makings of a major listed financial infrastructure play.

The second is more strategic. As India’s household participation in markets rises, exchanges increasingly sit at the centre of a larger financialisation story spanning equities, derivatives, ETFs, mutual funds and trading platforms. Bernstein’s view is that NSE offers exposure to that broad trend in a way few other listed businesses can.

That is why the brokerage framed exchanges as a “catch-all” play on India’s capital-markets growth. It is also why the debate around the IPO is unlikely to be limited to just valuation. Investors will also be weighing the durability of India’s trading boom, the depth of the exchange’s product pipeline, the impact of regulation and how much operating leverage can still be unlocked from here.

Conclusion

Bernstein’s early read on NSE’s proposed IPO is that the exchange enters the market from a position of unusual strength. It is already one of the world’s busiest exchanges by contracts traded, generated about $1.8 billion in revenue and about $1.1 billion in profit in FY26, and sits at the centre of India’s expanding capital-markets ecosystem.

The brokerage said three things stood out ahead of the issue: scale, favourable market structure and growth relative to global peers, and a cost base that supports strong operating leverage. At the same time, it flagged five key questions for management, particularly around the sustainability of index-options growth, product deepening and the risk of regulatory action on retail activity.

Disclaimer: The financial metrics, initial public offering (IPO) details, and brokerage commentary from Bernstein regarding the National Stock Exchange (NSE) outlined in this report are for informational and educational purposes only. This coverage does not constitute an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to purchase or subscribe to any securities or upcoming public issues. Given that investments in market infrastructure institutions involve distinct regulatory frameworks, volumes-linked volatility, and policy dependencies, readers should conduct independent analysis and consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor or qualified financial expert before making capital allocations.

This disclaimer has been generated using AI to support user well-being and responsible content consumption.