Nuvama’s analysis identifies 101 companies with pre-listing shareholder lock-in expiries scheduled between October 19, 2026, and January 29, 2027, covering shares valued at approximately $24 billion. The research, dated October 16, lists expiry dates, the number of shares becoming eligible for trading and their proportion of each company’s outstanding equity, with several companies facing unlocks representing a substantial share of their total equity.

According to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, the calendar covers businesses listed up to October 15, 2026. The report tracks both promoter and non-promoter shareholders, providing a company-wise schedule of shares becoming eligible for sale.

October Unlocks: NSE India, Moneyview, and Acevector lead initial supply

With the schedule extending from October 22 onwards, the report identifies events involving companies including Xtranet Technologies, National Stock Exchange of India, Moneyview, AceVector, CMR Green Technologies, Hexagon Nutrition and SBI Funds Management.

Nuvama cautions that the total value of shares covered by these expiries should not be treated as the amount likely to enter the market. The report states, “The value pertains to the total lock-up opening shares, but it’s important to note that not all of these shares will come for sale, as a sizable portion of these shares are also held by Promoter & Group.”

IPO lock-in expiry October 22, 2026, onwards

According to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, the following companies have pre-listing shareholder lock-in expiries scheduled from October 22, 2026, onwards.

Company Lock-in expiry date Shares unlocking (million) % of total outstanding shares National Stock Exchange of India October 22, 2026 19 0.8% Sonaselection India October 22, 2026 2 4% Varmora Granito October 26, 2026 7 3% Xtranet Technologies October 26, 2026 2 38% Lohia Corp October 26, 2026 6 5% INDO-MIM October 26, 2026 12 2% Elevate Campuses October 28, 2026 13 8% Adroit Industries (India) October 28, 2026 2 4% Swastika Infra October 28, 2026 1 4% A-one Steels India October 28, 2026 0.269 0.034% A-one Steels India October 29, 2026 1 2% Moneyview October 29, 2026 48 3% ArMee Infotech October 29, 2026 0.5 2% Acevector October 30, 2026 30 5% Orient Cables (India) October 30, 2026 3 3% Juniper Green Energy November 2, 2026 12 2% Manipal Health Enterprises November 2, 2026 35 3% OnEMI Technology Solution November 9, 2026 66 39% CMR Green Technologies December 9, 2026 142 65% Hexagon Nutrition December 15, 2026 67 54% CSM Technologies January 4, 2027 28 55% Advit Jewels January 4, 2027 24 53% Knack Packaging January 11, 2027 43 35% Kusumgar January 14, 2027 63 60% Laser Power & Infra January 18, 2027 78 55% SBI Funds Management January 18, 2027 1,428 70%

Source: Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, report dated October 16, 2026.

Xtranet to Moneyview: High-volume share unlocks scheduled through late October

According to Nuvama’s schedule, October 22 has two listed expiry events. National Stock Exchange of India Limited has 19 million shares due to be unlocked, equivalent to 0.8% of its total outstanding shares, while Sonaselection India Limited has 2 million shares, representing 4% of its outstanding equity.

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The schedule then moves to October 26, when Varmora Granito has 7 million shares, or 3% of outstanding equity, due to be unlocked. Xtranet Technologies has 2 million shares scheduled for release on the same date, accounting for 38% of its outstanding shares. Nuvama also lists Lohia Corp with 6 million shares, or 5%, and INDO-MIM with 12 million shares, or 2%, scheduled for expiry on October 26.

The October calendar continues on October 28, when Elevate Campuses has 13 million shares due to be unlocked, representing 8% of its outstanding equity. Adroit Industries (India) has 2 million shares scheduled for the same date, equivalent to 4%, while Swastika Infra has 1 million shares, also representing 4%. A-one Steels India appears in Nuvama’s schedule with separate entries on October 28 and October 29.

Moneyview has 48 million shares scheduled for unlock on October 29, equivalent to 3% of its outstanding shares. Acevector Limited has 30 million shares due on October 30, representing 5%, while Orient Cables (India) Limited has 3 million shares, or 3%, scheduled for the same date.

Nuvama’s October calendar also includes Hero Motors with 18 million shares, or 4% of outstanding equity, scheduled for October 21. The report’s overall opening window begins on October 19, when Manika Plastech Limited has 4 million shares, representing 4%, due to be unlocked.

Xtranet Technologies has a 38% unlock ratio in Nuvama’s schedule

Among the October events listed by Nuvama, Xtranet Technologies stands out for the proportion of outstanding equity covered by the expiry. Its scheduled unlock of 2 million shares on October 26 represents 38% of the company’s outstanding shares, according to the report.

That percentage provides a measure of the quantity of equity becoming eligible for trading relative to the company’s total share count. It does not establish how much of the unlocked stock will be sold, however, or whether the expiry will result in a particular price movement.

Moneyview’s October 29 event and Acevector’s October 30 expiry are notable for the number of shares involved. Nuvama lists 48 million shares for Moneyview and 30 million shares for Acevector, equivalent to 3% and 5% of their respective outstanding equity.

The three entries illustrate why Nuvama’s calendar needs to be read using both the absolute number of shares and the percentage of outstanding equity. A large share count and a high unlock ratio describe different aspects of the potential supply becoming eligible for sale.

November schedule: Key expiries across Shiprocket and Manipal Health

Nuvama’s three-month lock-in schedule includes multiple events in November. Caliber Mining and Logistics Limited has 2 million shares due to be unlocked on October 21, representing 2% of its outstanding equity, followed by a further 12 million-share entry for Juniper Green Energy Limited on November 2, also representing 2%.

Manipal Health Enterprises Limited has 35 million shares scheduled for November 2, equivalent to 3% of outstanding equity. Ardee Industries Limited has 12 million shares due on November 9, representing 4%, while Dhoot Transmission Limited has 5 million shares scheduled for November 11, equivalent to 3%.

Other entries include Molbio Diagnostics Limited, with 2 million shares scheduled for November 11, representing 2%; Technocraft Ventures Limited, with 2 million shares on the same date, representing 4%; and LEAP India Limited, with 23 million shares due on November 11, equivalent to 5%.

Milky Mist Dairy Food Limited has 17 million shares scheduled for November 12, representing 2% of outstanding equity. Behari Lal Engineering Limited has 2 million shares due on November 16, equivalent to 4%, while Shiprocket Limited has 37 million shares scheduled for the same date, representing 5%.

Horizon Industrial Parks Limited has 97 million shares scheduled for November 18, accounting for 3% of outstanding equity. Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Limited has 13 million shares due on November 18, representing 2%, while Shankesh Jewellers Limited has 6 million shares scheduled for November 19, equivalent to 4%. Nuvama also lists Sunshine Pictures Limited with 1 million shares due on November 19, representing 4%.

National Stock Exchange of India Limited has another entry on November 20, covering 1 million shares, or 0.1% of outstanding equity. Acevector has a further entry on November 25 for 2 million shares, equivalent to 0.4%, while Augmont Enterprises Limited has 2 million shares scheduled for the same date, representing 2%.

Nuvama identifies large six-month unlocks through January

The six-month lock-in schedule contains several entries in which the number of shares due to be unlocked represents a substantial proportion of outstanding equity. On November 9, OnEMI Technology Solution has 66 million shares scheduled for expiry, equivalent to 39% of outstanding equity, according to Nuvama.

CMR Green Technologies Limited has 142 million shares due to be unlocked on December 9, representing 65% of its outstanding shares. Hexagon Nutrition Limited has 67 million shares scheduled for December 15, equivalent to 54%.

The January calendar includes further large unlock ratios. CSM Technologies Limited has 28 million shares scheduled for January 4, representing 55% of outstanding equity. Advit Jewels Limited has 24 million shares due on the same date, equivalent to 53%, while Aastha Spintex Limited has 11 million shares scheduled for January 5, representing 25%.

Knack Packaging Limited has 43 million shares scheduled for January 11, accounting for 35% of its outstanding equity. Kusumgar Limited has 63 million shares due on January 14, representing 60%, while Laser Power & Infra Limited has 78 million shares scheduled for January 18, equivalent to 55%.

SBI Funds Management Limited has 1,428 million shares scheduled for January 18, representing 70% of outstanding equity, according to Nuvama. The report also lists multiple smaller National Stock Exchange of India Limited unlock entries during January, including dates on January 18, 21, 22 and 28.

Conclusion

These numbersdescribe the scale of shares becoming eligible for sale, rather than an estimate of actual selling. Nuvama’s analysis includes promoter and non-promoter holdings, and the distinction between eligibility and an eventual transaction remains central to reading the calendar.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.