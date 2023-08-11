scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

NSE F&O Ban: Zee Entertainment, Granules India, Manappuram Finance, other stocks under ban on August 11, Friday

NSE has Zee Entertainment, Granules India, Manappuram Finance, Chambal Fertilisers, Can Fin Homes, Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Financial, Hindustan Copper, and Balrampur Chini Mills securities on its F&O ban list for August 11, 2023.

Written by Kumar Gaurav
NSE FO Ban
NSE banned the trading in futures and options (F&O) of nine stocks/securities on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo: Reuters)

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned the trading in futures and options (F&O) of nine stocks/securities on Friday, August 11, 2023.  Zee Entertainment, Granules India, Manappuram Finance, Chambal Fertilisers, Can Fin Homes, Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Financial, Hindustan Copper, and Balrampur Chini Mills are the stocks/securities placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Friday. According to the NSE, the stocks mentioned above are prohibited in the F&O sector because they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.

Also Read

“Domestic equities got spooked post the hawkish commentary from RBI. Though RBI kept its Repo rate status quo unchanged at 6.5%, it revised the inflation estimates for FY24 upwards to 5.4% and imposed an incremental CRR of 10% in the near term. Nifty thus opened lower cautiously awaiting the outcome and witnessed sell-off post the RBI statement. It finally closed with a loss of 89 points (-0.5%) at 19543 levels. Even broader market ended in losses with the majority of the sectors in the red. Media was the biggest gainer post positive NCLT verdict received by Zee for its merger with Sony. Apart from Media, Metals and Oil & Gas managed to close in green. Markets will now take cues from US inflation data which will be released late Thursday as the data would further provide insights into Fed’s future policy decision,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Also Read

Chambal Fertilisers, Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Hindustan Copper and Balrampur Chini Mills stocks/securities were put on the F&O ban earlier on Thursday, August 10, 2023.  

Also Read

On Thursday, domestic indices ended in the red after RBI MPC kept the key repo rates unchanged and raised the inflation forecast. The NSE Nifty 50 tanked 89.45 points or 0.46% to 19,543.10 and BSE Sensex sank 307.63 points or 0.47% to  65,688.18. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty plunged 338.90 points or 0.76% to 44,541.80, Nifty FMCG tumbled 0.91%, Nifty Pharma fell 0.74, Nifty PSU Bank plunged 0.81% while Nifty Media jumped 6.63%. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank, Titan and ONGC while the losers were Asian Paints, Kotak Bank, Britannia, ITC and Nestle India.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 11-08-2023 at 08:49 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS