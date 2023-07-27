The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned the trading in futures and options (F&O) of up to three stocks/securities on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Delta Corp, RBL Bank, and Sun TV are the stocks/securities placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Thursday. According to the NSE, the stocks mentioned above are prohibited in the F&O sector because they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.

“Nifty closed in positive territory led by buying in select heavyweights. The index closed with gains of 93 points at 19774 levels. Broader markets too followed suit and witnessed buying interest. All sectors ended in the green, except for Consumer Durables. FMCG, PSU Bank, Realty, and Oil & Gas were top gainers. After three days of consolidation, the market is witnessing buying at lower levels. Further, a lower VIX is also supporting the bullish sentiments. Now all eyes will be on the US FOMC meeting, where another rate increase is expected. Fed’s commentary will also be important, as this would provide some cues towards the Fed’s stance going forward. Domestically, monthly FNO expiry along with a slew of corporate earnings, could keep the market a bit volatile,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, MOFS.

Canara Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Delta Corp, RBL Bank, and Sun TV stocks/securities were put on the F&O ban earlier on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

On Wednesday, benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended in the green zone led by FMCG and Reality stocks. The Nifty 50 gained 0.50% or 97.70 points to close at 19,778.30 and the Sensex climbed 351.49 points or 0.53% to settle at 66,707.20. In sectoral indices, Nifty Bank rose 0.47%, Nifty FMCG surged 1.05%, Nifty IT gained 0.13%, Nifty PSU Bank climbed 1.50% Nifty Pharma rose 0.66%, Nifty Media jumped 0.93% Nifty Private Bank gained 0.68%, Nifty Oil & Gas rose 0.63%, and the Nifty Reality Index climbed 1.19% while Nifty Auto slipped 0.01%.

The top gainers on Nifty 50 were Larsen & Toubro, Cipla, ITC, Britannia Industries, Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries, and Axis Bank while the top losers were Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints, Divi’s Laboratories and SBI Life Insurance Company.