NSE F&O ban: Punjab National Bank under ban on Tuesday, December 27, 2022

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned the trading in futures and options (F&O) of only one stock/security on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Punjab National Bank (PNB) is the only stock/security placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Tuesday. According to the NSE, the above-mentioned stock is prohibited in the F&O sector because it has exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for any F&O contracts in that stock.

Earlier, on Monday, the total number of contracts traded in Index futures was 4,59,702 with a turnover of Rs 44,722.55 crore; while contracts traded in stock futures were 19,20,776 with a turnover of Rs 1,31,700.81 crore.

In Index options, 13,89,86,733 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 1,33,06,373.36 crore; put call ratio of 0.87; and premium turnover of Rs 50559.04 crore. In stock options, 43,62,733 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 3,13,283.14 crore; put call ratio of 0.51; and premium turnover of Rs 2835.33 crore. The total number of Futures and Options (F&O) traded on Monday was 14,57,29,944, with a turnover of Rs 1,37,96,079.86 crore; put call ratio of 0.86; and premium turnover of Rs 53394.37 crore.

The stocks put on the F&O ban earlier on Monday, December 26, 2022, was Indiabulls Housing Finance. The domestic equity indices ended the previous session in green with 30-share BSE Sensex surging 721.13 points or 1.20%, settling at 60,566.42 while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 207.80 points or 1.17% to 18,014.60.