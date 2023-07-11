scorecardresearch
NSE F&O Ban: PNB, BHEL, Delta Corp, India Cements, other stocks under ban on July 11, Tuesday

On Monday, July 10, NSE Nifty 50 advanced 24.10 points or 0.12% to 19,355.90 and BSE Sensex rose 63.72 points or 0.10% to 65,344.17.

Written by Kumar Gaurav
BHEL, Delta Corp, GRANULES, and India Cements, were put on the F&O ban earlier on Monday, July 10, 2023. (Photo: Reuters)

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned the trading in futures and options (F&O) of up to four stocks/securities on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Punjab National Bank, BHEL, Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, ZEEL, India Cements, and Granules India, are the stocks/securities placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Tuesday. According to the NSE, the stocks mentioned above are prohibited in the F&O sector because they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.

“Overnight rally in the US markets and early gains in Asian gauges could fuel optimism in local shares, as investors are likely to follow suit and maintain the buying momentum. However, caution may prevail at a later stage due to focus on two big catalysts – the US June CPI numbers to be released on Wednesday, and the likely hike in interest rates by the US Fed at its FOMC meeting on July 26. The June quarter earnings will also be keenly watched in the backdrop of an uncertain global environment and a slowdown in discretionary spending by clients. For Nifty, supports are placed at 19301 and 19170 mark,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities. 

BHEL, Delta Corp, GRANULES, and India Cements, were put on the F&O ban earlier on Monday, July 10, 2023. On Monday, the domestic equity indices ended mildly in green. The NSE Nifty 50 advanced 24.10 points or 0.12% to 19,355.90 and BSE Sensex rose 63.72 points or 0.10% to 65,344.17. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty fell 64.15 points or 0.14% to 44,860.85, Nifty Auto tumbled 0.62%, Nifty IT plunged 1.24%, Nifty PSU Bank decreased 0.57% while Nifty Metal jumped 1.69% and Nifty Oil & Gas rose 0.59%.

First published on: 11-07-2023 at 09:12 IST

