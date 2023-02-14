NSE FO ban: PNB, BHEL and others under ban on Tuesday, February 14, 2023

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned the trading in futures and options (F&O) of up to four stocks/securities on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. BHEL, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Ambuja Cements and Punjab National Bank (PNB) are the stocks/securities placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Tuesday. According to the NSE, the stocks mentioned above are prohibited in the F&O sector because they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.

Earlier, on Monday, the total number of contracts traded in Index futures was 2,64,003 with a turnover of Rs 25,264.02 crore; while contracts traded in stock futures were 8,07,686 with a turnover of Rs 51,791.33 crore.

In Index options, 12,52,47,823 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 1,15,89,590.99 crore; put call ratio of 0.99 and premium turnover of Rs 38965.06 crore. In stock options, 42,44,917 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 2,77,372.70 crore; put call ratio of 0.60; and premium turnover of Rs 4234.49 crore. The total number of Futures and Options (F&O) traded on Monday was, 13,05,64,429 with a turnover of Rs 1,19,44,019.04 crore; put call ratio of 0.98; and premium turnover of Rs 43199.55 crore.

Indiabulls Housing Finance and Ambuja Cements were put on the F&O ban earlier on Monday, February 13, 2023. The domestic equity indices ended the previous session in red with BSE Sensex falling 250.86 points or 0.41% to 60,431.84 and NSE Nifty 50 plunging 85.60 pts or 0.48% to 17,770.90.