The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned the trading in futures and options (F&O) of up to six stocks/securities on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Manappuram Finance, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Delta Corp, RBL Bank, L&T Housing Finance, and Polycab are the stocks/securities placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Thursday. According to the NSE, the stocks mentioned above are prohibited in the F&O sector because they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.

“Indian benchmark indices continued the winning run for the fifth consecutive session on July 19, amid buying across sectors. At close, the Sensex was up 302.30 points or 0.45 percent at 67,097.44, and the Nifty was up 83.90 points or 0.42 percent at 19,833.20. The market opened on a positive note and tested fresh record highs but failed to hold on to the gains and witnessed profit booking. However. last hour buying helped it to close near the day’s high level,” said Vikram Kasat- Head Advisory, Prabhudas Lilladher.

Manappuram Finance, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Delta Corp, and RBL Bank stocks/securities were also put on the F&O ban earlier on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

On Wednesday, the domestic Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex made new all-time highs and ended broadly in green. The Nifty 50 rose 83.90 points or 0.42% to close at 19,833.15 after making a new 52-week high of 19,851.70 intraday. The Sensex jumped 302.30 points or 0.45% to settle at 67,097.44 after hitting a fresh all-time high at 67,171.38 intraday. In sectoral indices, Nifty Bank rose 0.57%, Nifty IT fell 0.06%, Nifty Private Bank rose 0.39%, Nifty Financial Services gained 0.57%, Nifty PSU Bank surged 1.95%, and Nifty Media jumped 1.13%.