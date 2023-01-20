NSE FO ban: Manappuram Finance, Delta Corp and others under ban on Friday, January 20, 2023

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned the trading in futures and options (F&O) of up to four stocks/securities on Friday, January 20, 2023. Delta Corp, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GNFC), L&T Finance Holdings and Manappuram Finance Ltd are the stocks/securities placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Friday. According to the NSE, the stocks mentioned above are prohibited in the F&O sector because they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.

Earlier, on Thursday, the total number of contracts traded in Index futures was 2,78,001 with a turnover of Rs 27,041.69 crore; while contracts traded in stock futures were 10,80,460 with a turnover of Rs 74,348.51 crore.

In Index options, 32,10,01,042 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 3,20,70,778.43 crore; put call ratio of 1.06; and premium turnover of Rs 48224.17 crore. In stock options, 37,90,978 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 2,72,418.39 crore; put call ratio of 0.53; and premium turnover of Rs 2566.02 crore. The total number of Futures and Options (F&O) traded on Thursday was, 32,61,50,481 with a turnover of Rs 3,24,44,587.02 crore; put call ratio of 1.05; and premium turnover of Rs 50790.19 crore.

The same stocks, Delta Corp, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GNFC), L&T Finance Holdings and Manappuram Finance Ltd were put on the F&O ban earlier on Thursday, January 19, 2023. The domestic equity indices ended the previous session in red with BSE Sensex settling 187.31 pts or 0.31% lower at 60,858.43. The Nifty 50 lost 57.50 pts or 0.32%, closing at 18,107.85.