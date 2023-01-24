NSE FO ban: LTFH, PVR and others under ban on Tuesday, January 24, 2023

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned the trading in futures and options (F&O) of up to three stocks/securities on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. PVR, Delta Corp and L&T Finance Holdings are the stocks/securities placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Tuesday. According to the NSE, the stocks mentioned above are prohibited in the F&O sector because they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.

Earlier, on Monday, the total number of contracts traded in Index futures was 3,34,257 with a turnover of Rs 32,387.57 crore; while contracts traded in stock futures were 25,76,511 with a turnover of Rs 1,77,555.56 crore.

In Index options, 12,01,03,515 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 1,15,43,944.08 crore; put call ratio of 0.96; and premium turnover of Rs 34571.17 crore. In stock options, 46,45,794 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 3,28,996.45 crore; put call ratio of 0.52; and premium turnover of Rs 2591.57 crore. The total number of Futures and Options (F&O) traded on Monay was, 12,76,60,077 with a turnover of Rs 1,20,82,883.66 crore; put call ratio of 0.94; and premium turnover of Rs 37162.74 crore.

Also Read Nifty to climb back above 18250 or correction on cards? 7 things to know before share market opening bell

The same stocks, Delta Corp, L&T Finance Holdings and PVR were put on the F&O ban earlier on Monday, January 23, 2023. The domestic equity indices ended the previous session in green with NSE Nifty 50 rising 90.90 pts or 0.50% to 18,118.55 and the 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 319.90 pts or 0.53% at 60,941.67.