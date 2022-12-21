NSE F&O ban: IRCTC, PNB, GNFC and others under ban on Wednesday, December 21, 2022

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned the trading in futures and options (F&O) of up to five stocks/securities on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Delta Corp, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GNFC), Indiabulls Housing Finance, IRCTC and Punjab National Bank (PNB) are the stocks/securities placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Wednesday. According to the NSE, the above-mentioned stocks are prohibited in the F&O sector because they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for any F&O contracts in that stock.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the total number of contracts traded in Index futures was 4,10,961 with a turnover of Rs 40,271.73 crore; while contracts traded in stock futures were 7,23,342 with a turnover of Rs 50,776.68 crore.

In Index options, 23,47,47,519 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 2,12,78,056.34 crore; put call ratio of 0.99; and premium turnover of Rs 49616.17 crore. In stock options, 38,36,122 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 2,80,824.25 crore; put call ratio of 0.51; and premium turnover of Rs 3009.01 crore. The total number of Futures and Options (F&O) traded on Tuesday was 23,97,17,944, with a turnover of Rs 2,16,49,929.00 crore; put call ratio of 0.98; and premium turnover of Rs 52625.18 crore.

The stocks put on the F&O ban earlier on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, were Delta Corp, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GNFC), Indiabulls Housing Finance, IRCTC, Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Balrampur Chini Mills. The domestic equity indices ended the previous session in red with BSE Sensex falling 103.90 points or 0.17%, settling at 61,702.29, while NSE Nifty 50 dipped 35.15 points or 0.19% to 18,385.30.