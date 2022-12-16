NSE F&O ban: IRCTC, BHEL, PNB and others under ban on Friday, December 16, 2022

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned the trading in futures and options (F&O) of up to six stocks/securities on Friday, December 16, 2022. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), Punjab National Bank (PNB), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GNFC), Indiabulls Housing Finance and Delta Corp are the stocks/securities placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Friday. According to the NSE, the stocks mentioned above are prohibited in the F&O sector because they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.

Earlier, on Thursday, the total number of contracts traded in Index futures was 3,50,756 with a turnover of Rs 35,053.63 crore; while contracts traded in stock futures were 7,48,097 with a turnover of Rs 53,937.47 crore.

In Index options, 33,34,89,473 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 3,44,07,107.61 crore; put call ratio of 1.02; and premium turnover of Rs 47994.74 crore. In stock options, 33,00,915 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 2,44,438.80 crore; put call ratio of 0.50; and premium turnover of Rs 3340.35 crore. The total number of Futures and Options (F&O) traded on Thursday was, 33,78,89,241 with a turnover of Rs 3,47,40,537.51 crore; put call ratio of 1.01; and premium turnover of Rs 51335.09 crore.

The stocks put on the F&O ban earlier on Thursday, December 15, 2022, were Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GNFC) and Delta Corp. The domestic equity indices ended the previous session in deep red with BSE Sensex falling nearly 900 points at 61,799.03, while Nifty settled at 18,414.90, down by 1.32%.