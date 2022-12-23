NSE F&O ban: Indiabulls Housing Finance under ban on Friday, December 23, 2022

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned the trading in futures and options (F&O) of only one stock/security on Friday, December 23, 2022. Indiabulls Housing Finance is the only stock/security placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Friday. According to the NSE, the above-mentioned stock is prohibited in the F&O sector because it has exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for any F&O contracts in that stock.

Earlier, on Thursday, the total number of contracts traded in Index futures was 4,65,083 with a turnover of Rs 45,368.73 crore; while contracts traded in stock futures were 9,54,040 with a turnover of Rs 67,169.09 crore.

In Index options, 40,39,58,194 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 4,06,65,933.00 crore; put call ratio of 0.97; and premium turnover of Rs 70470.56 crore. In stock options, 40,43,454 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 2,93,073.52 crore; put call ratio of 0.57; and premium turnover of Rs 2956.47 crore. The total number of Futures and Options (F&O) traded on Thursday was 40,94,20,771, with a turnover of Rs 4,10,71,544.34 crore; put call ratio of 0.97; and premium turnover of Rs 73427.03 crore.

The stocks put on the F&O ban earlier on Thursday, December 22, 2022, were Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (GNFC), Indiabulls Housing Finance and IRCTC. The domestic equity indices ended the previous session in red with BSE Sensex falling 241.02 points or 0.39%, settling at 60,826.22, while NSE Nifty 50 dipped 71.75 points or 0.39% to 18,127.35.