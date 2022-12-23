scorecardresearch
NSE F&O ban: Indiabulls Housing Finance under ban on Friday, December 23, 2022

The stocks put on the F&O ban earlier on Thursday were Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (GNFC), Indiabulls Housing Finance and IRCTC.

Written by Yash Sadhak Shrivastava
Indian equity indices ended Thursday's session in red with BSE Sensex falling 241.02 points settling at 60,826.22, while NSE Nifty 50 dropped 0.39% to 18,127.35.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned the trading in futures and options (F&O) of only one stock/security on Friday, December 23, 2022. Indiabulls Housing Finance is the only stock/security placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Friday. According to the NSE, the above-mentioned stock is prohibited in the F&O sector because it has exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for any F&O contracts in that stock.

Earlier, on Thursday, the total number of contracts traded in Index futures was 4,65,083 with a turnover of Rs 45,368.73 crore; while contracts traded in stock futures were 9,54,040 with a turnover of Rs 67,169.09 crore.

In Index options, 40,39,58,194 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 4,06,65,933.00 crore; put call ratio of 0.97; and premium turnover of Rs 70470.56 crore. In stock options, 40,43,454 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 2,93,073.52 crore; put call ratio of 0.57; and premium turnover of Rs 2956.47 crore. The total number of Futures and Options (F&O) traded on Thursday was 40,94,20,771, with a turnover of Rs 4,10,71,544.34 crore; put call ratio of 0.97; and premium turnover of Rs 73427.03 crore.

The stocks put on the F&O ban earlier on Thursday, December 22, 2022, were Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (GNFC), Indiabulls Housing Finance and IRCTC. The domestic equity indices ended the previous session in red with BSE Sensex falling 241.02 points or 0.39%, settling at 60,826.22, while NSE Nifty 50 dipped 71.75 points or 0.39% to 18,127.35.

