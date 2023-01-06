NSE F&O ban: Indiabulls Housing Finance under ban on Friday, 6 January 2023

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned the trading in futures and options (F&O) of only one stock/security on Friday, January 6, 2023. Indiabulls Housing Finance is the stock/security placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Friday. According to the NSE, the stock mentioned above is prohibited in the F&O sector because it has exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.

Earlier, on Thursday, the total number of contracts traded in Index futures was 4,16,345 with a turnover of Rs 40,698.27 crore; while contracts traded in stock futures were 7,62,682 with a turnover of Rs 54,694.41 crore.

In Index options, 41,28,17,045 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 4,15,68,076.88 crore; put call ratio of 0.92; and premium turnover of Rs 66310.61 crore. In stock options, 26,04,339 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 1,97,617.05 crore; put call ratio of 0.50; and premium turnover of Rs 3063.46 crore. The total number of Futures and Options (F&O) traded on Thursday was, 41,66,00,411 with a turnover of Rs 4,18,61,086.61 crore; put call ratio of 0.92; and premium turnover of Rs 69374.07 crore.

The stocks put on the F&O ban earlier on Thursday, December 29, 2022, were Balrampur Chini Mills and Indiabulls Housing Finance. The domestic equity indices ended the previous session in the red with BSE Sensex falling 304.18 points or 0.50%, settling at 60,353.27 and the NSE Nifty 50 dipped 50.80 points or 0.28% to 17,992.15.