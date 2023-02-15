scorecardresearch
NSE FO ban: Indiabulls Housing Finance, PNB and others under ban on Wednesday, February 15, 2023

The domestic equity indices ended the previous session broadly in green with BSE Sensex surging 600.42 points or 0.99% to 61,032.26 and NSE Nifty 50 rising 158.95 pts or 0.89% to 17,929.85.

Written by Yash Sadhak Shrivastava
The same stocks, BHEL, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Ambuja Cements and Punjab National Bank (PNB) were put on the F&O ban earlier on Tuesday, February 15, 2023.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned the trading in futures and options (F&O) of up to four stocks/securities on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. BHEL, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Ambuja Cements and Punjab National Bank (PNB) are the stocks/securities placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Wednesday. According to the NSE, the stocks mentioned above are prohibited in the F&O sector because they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the total number of contracts traded in Index futures was 3,09,461 with a turnover of Rs 29,812.52 crore; while contracts traded in stock futures were 8,03,705 with a turnover of Rs 52,041.47 crore.

In Index options, 22,37,97,699 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 1,92,00,243.62 crore; put call ratio of 0.92 and premium turnover of Rs 43566.10 crore. In stock options, 44,23,606 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 2,89,048.96 crore; put call ratio of 0.54; and premium turnover of Rs 4271.49 crore. The total number of Futures and Options (F&O) traded on Tuesday was, 22,93,34,471 with a turnover of Rs 1,95,71,146.57 crore; put call ratio of 0.91; and premium turnover of Rs 47837.59 crore.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 08:54 IST