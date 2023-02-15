NSE FO ban: Indiabulls Housing Finance, PNB and others under ban on Wednesday, February 15, 2023

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned the trading in futures and options (F&O) of up to four stocks/securities on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. BHEL, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Ambuja Cements and Punjab National Bank (PNB) are the stocks/securities placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Wednesday. According to the NSE, the stocks mentioned above are prohibited in the F&O sector because they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the total number of contracts traded in Index futures was 3,09,461 with a turnover of Rs 29,812.52 crore; while contracts traded in stock futures were 8,03,705 with a turnover of Rs 52,041.47 crore.

In Index options, 22,37,97,699 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 1,92,00,243.62 crore; put call ratio of 0.92 and premium turnover of Rs 43566.10 crore. In stock options, 44,23,606 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 2,89,048.96 crore; put call ratio of 0.54; and premium turnover of Rs 4271.49 crore. The total number of Futures and Options (F&O) traded on Tuesday was, 22,93,34,471 with a turnover of Rs 1,95,71,146.57 crore; put call ratio of 0.91; and premium turnover of Rs 47837.59 crore.

The same stocks, BHEL, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Ambuja Cements and Punjab National Bank (PNB) were put on the F&O ban earlier on Tuesday, February 15, 2023. The domestic equity indices ended the previous session broadly in green with BSE Sensex surging 600.42 points or 0.99% to 61,032.26 and NSE Nifty 50 rising 158.95 pts or 0.89% to 17,929.85.