NSE F&O ban: Indiabulls Housing Finance, IRCTC and others under ban on Thursday, December 22, 2022

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned the trading in futures and options (F&O) of up to three stocks/securities on Thursday, December 22, 2022. Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (GNFC), Indiabulls Housing Finance and IRCTC are the stocks/securities placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Thursday. According to the NSE, the above-mentioned stocks are prohibited in the F&O sector because they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for any F&O contracts in that stock.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the total number of contracts traded in Index futures was 5,33,619 with a turnover of Rs 53,133.53 crore; while contracts traded in stock futures were 10,40,896 with a turnover of Rs 74,269.76 crore.

In Index options, 23,86,65,522 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 2,41,65,111.02 crore; put call ratio of 1.10; and premium turnover of Rs 68217.18 crore. In stock options, 49,23,083 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 3,62,842.97 crore; put call ratio of 0.52; and premium turnover of Rs 3816.77 crore. The total number of Futures and Options (F&O) traded on Wednesday was 24,51,63,120, with a turnover of Rs 2,46,55,357.28 crore; put call ratio of 1.08; and premium turnover of Rs 72033.95 crore.

Also Read Sebi ban on trading of 7 commodities to stay for 1 more year

The stocks put on the F&O ban earlier on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, were Delta Corp, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GNFC), Indiabulls Housing Finance, IRCTC and Punjab National Bank (PNB). The domestic equity indices ended the previous session in red with BSE Sensex falling 635.05 points or 1.03%, settling at 61,067.24, while NSE Nifty 50 dipped 186.20 points or 1.01% to 18,199.10.