NSE F&O ban: Indiabulls Housing Finance, GNFC and others under ban on Thursday, December 15, 2022

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned the trading in futures and options (F&O) of up to four stocks/securities on Thursday, December 15, 2022. Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GNFC) and Delta Corp are the stocks/securities placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Thursday. According to the NSE, the above-mentioned stocks are prohibited in the F&O sector because they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for any F&O contracts in that stock.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the total number of contracts traded in Index futures was 2,22,837 with a turnover of Rs 22,470.40 crore; while contracts traded in stock futures were 6,88,933 with a turnover of Rs 49,262.46 crore.

In Index options, 11,36,46,275 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 1,16,15,793.15 crore; put call ratio of 1.05; and premium turnover of Rs 30281.22 crore. In stock options, 31,25,683 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 2,31,320.24 crore; put call ratio of 0.40; and premium turnover of Rs 3625.24 crore. The total number of Futures and Options (F&O) traded on Wednesday was 11,76,83,728, with a turnover of Rs 1,19,18,846.25 crore; put call ratio of 1.02; and premium turnover of Rs 33906.46 crore.

The stocks put on the F&O ban earlier on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, were Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GNFC), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), Delta Corp. The domestic equity indices ended the previous session in green with BSE Sensex rising 144 points at 62,677.91, while Nifty settled at 18,660.30, up by 0.28%.