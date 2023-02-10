scorecardresearch
NSE FO ban: Indiabulls Housing Finance and others under ban on Friday, February 10, 2023

The domestic equity indices ended the Thursday’s session mildly in green with BSE Sensex rising 142.43 points or 0.23% to 60,806.22 and NSE Nifty 50 climbed 21.75 pts or 0.12% to 17,893.45.

Written by Yash Sadhak Shrivastava
The same stocks, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Ambuja Cements were put on the F&O ban earlier on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned the trading in futures and options (F&O) of up to two stocks/securities on Friday, February 10, 2023. Indiabulls Housing Finance and Ambuja Cements are the stocks/securities placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Friday. According to the NSE, the stocks mentioned above are prohibited in the F&O sector because they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.

Earlier, on Thursday, the total number of contracts traded in Index futures was 2,99,403 with a turnover of Rs 29,071.83 crore; while contracts traded in stock futures were 7,85,924 with a turnover of Rs 50,903.65 crore.

In Index options, 34,08,60,167 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 3,34,35,158.12 crore; put call ratio of 1.00; and premium turnover of Rs 49,963.01 crore. In stock options, 37,21,588 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 2,39,971.50 crore; put call ratio of 0.63; and premium turnover of Rs 4931.50 crore. The total number of Futures and Options (F&O) traded on Thursday was, 34,56,67,082 with a turnover of Rs 3,37,55,105.10 crore; put call ratio of 1.00; and premium turnover of Rs 54,894.51 crore.

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 08:37 IST