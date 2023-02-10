NSE FO ban: Indiabulls Housing Finance and others under ban on Friday, February 10, 2023

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned the trading in futures and options (F&O) of up to two stocks/securities on Friday, February 10, 2023. Indiabulls Housing Finance and Ambuja Cements are the stocks/securities placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Friday. According to the NSE, the stocks mentioned above are prohibited in the F&O sector because they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.

Earlier, on Thursday, the total number of contracts traded in Index futures was 2,99,403 with a turnover of Rs 29,071.83 crore; while contracts traded in stock futures were 7,85,924 with a turnover of Rs 50,903.65 crore.

In Index options, 34,08,60,167 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 3,34,35,158.12 crore; put call ratio of 1.00; and premium turnover of Rs 49,963.01 crore. In stock options, 37,21,588 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 2,39,971.50 crore; put call ratio of 0.63; and premium turnover of Rs 4931.50 crore. The total number of Futures and Options (F&O) traded on Thursday was, 34,56,67,082 with a turnover of Rs 3,37,55,105.10 crore; put call ratio of 1.00; and premium turnover of Rs 54,894.51 crore.

The same stocks, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Ambuja Cements were put on the F&O ban earlier on Thursday, February 9, 2023. The domestic equity indices ended the previous session mildly in green with BSE Sensex rising 142.43 points or 0.23% to 60,806.22 and NSE Nifty 50 climbed 21.75 pts or 0.12% to 17,893.45.