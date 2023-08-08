NSE F&O Ban: Hindustan Copper, GNFC, India Cements, other stocks under ban on August 8, Tuesday

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned the trading in futures and options (F&O) of six stocks/securities on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. Hindustan Copper, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Cements, Balrampur Chini Mills and Piramal Enterprises are the stocks/securities placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Tuesday. According to the NSE, the stocks mentioned above are prohibited in the F&O sector because they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.

“Domestic equities held on to their positive stance despite mixed global cues. Nifty opened higher and remained in positive territory throughout the session to close with marginal gains of 81 points at 19598 levels. The majority of the sector ended in green with buying seen in IT & Pharma. Markets are likely to trade in a range ahead of RBI policy this week. FIIs continued their selling streak for the last few days, thus keeping the upside limited. We expect sector- and stock-specific actions to continue,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Indiabulls Housing Finance, Hindustan Copper, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, and Piramal Enterprises stocks/securities were put on the F&O ban earlier on Monday, August 7, 2023.

On Monday, benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended in green. The Nifty 50 surged 80.30 points or 0.41% to 19,597.30 and Sensex soared 232.23 points or 0.35% to 65,953.48. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty dipped 42 points or 0.09% to 44,837.50, Nifty PSU Bank tumbled 0.60% while Nifty Auto rose 0.41%, Nifty IT jumped 1.13%, Nifty Pharma soared 1.56% and Nifty Realty gained 0.58%. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were Divis Laboratories, Mahindra & Mahindra, SBI Life, Sun Pharma and LTIM while the losers were Britannia, Bajaj Auto, SBIN, Tata Motors and Axis Bank.

The top gainers on the Nifty 50 were Cipla, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and Bharti Airtel, while the losers were State Bank of India, Bajaj Auto, BPCL, Maruti Suzuki India and NTPC.