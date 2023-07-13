NSE F&O Ban: HINDCOPPER, ZEEL, PNB, Indiabulls Housing, other stocks under ban on July 13, Thursday

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned the trading in futures and options (F&O) of up to six stocks/securities on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Hindustan Copper, Punjab National Bank, Manappuram Finance, Indiabulls Housing Finance, ZEEL, and India Cements securities are the stocks/securities placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Wednesday. According to the NSE, the stocks mentioned above are prohibited in the F&O sector because they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.

“The Indian equity markets started the session on a mild note, but the benchmark index refrained from continuing its northward journey and witnessed a small bout of profit booking during the initial half of the session. The bulls failed to withhold the higher grounds, which led the market to slip slightly in the red, signifying a sense of timidity at upper levels. Though nothing significant has been changed on the technical structure as the overall posture remains upbeat,” said Osho Krishan, Sr. Analyst, Technical & Derivative Research, Angel One Ltd.

“As far as levels are concerned, a decisive closure beyond the sturdy hurdle of 19500-19520 could only trigger fresh longs in the system. Whereas on the downside, 19300 is likely to provide a cushion from a short-term blip, while the sacrosanct support lies around the bullish gap of 19200-19235 in the comparable period. Meanwhile, we remain sanguine with broader-market participation, which is likely to contribute to the buoyant undertone in the market,” Osho Krishan added.

Punjab National Bank, Manappuram Finance, Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, ZEEL, India Cements, Granules India, and BHEL stocks/securities were put on the F&O ban earlier on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

On Wednesday, NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended in the red. The Nifty 50 sank 55.10 points or 0.28% to 19,384.30 and Sensex tumbled 223.94 points or 0.34% to 65,393.90. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty plunged 105.60 points or 0.24% to 44,639.45, Nifty Financial Services fell 0.23%, Nifty IT tanked 0.71% and Nifty Private Bank declined 0.29% while Nifty FMCG rose 0.18%, Nifty Pharma gained 0.30% and Nifty PSU Bank surged 0.83%.