NSE F&O Ban: Delta Corp, GNFC, India Cements, ZEEL, other stocks under ban on August 16, Wednesday

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned the trading in futures and options (F&O) of nine stocks/securities on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. India Cements, GNFC, Chambal Fertilisers, Delta Corp, Granules India, ZEEL, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance, and Balrampur Chini Mills are the stocks/securities placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Wednesday. According to the NSE, the stocks mentioned above are prohibited in the F&O sector because they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.

Also Read Hero MotoCorp foresees retail recovery

“The Nifty index displayed volatility throughout the trading session, before ending the day with minimal change. On the daily chart, it’s evident that the index received support at the 50EMA, leading to a notable intraday rebound. However, the RSI on the daily chart demonstrated a bearish crossover, with its value dropping below 50. This could be indicative of a weakening trend. If the index falls below the 19,250 mark, it might incite a corrective movement toward the 19,100 – 19,150 range in the near future. Conversely, resistance can be identified at the 19,550 level on the higher side,” said Rupak De, Senior Technical analyst at LKP Securities.

Zee Entertainment, Delta Corp, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Cements, Manappuram Finance, Balrampur Chini Mills and Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals securities were put on the F&O ban earlier on Monday, August 14, 2023.

On Tuesday, the equity benchmarks were closed on account of Independence Day. Prior to that, on Monday, domestic indices ended in green. The NSE Nifty 50 gained 6.25 points or 0.03% to 19,434.55 and BSE Sensex rose 79.27 points or 0.12% to 65,401.92. Among the broader indices, the Nifty 100 fell 0.15%, Nifty Next 50 sank 1.25% and the Nifty 200 plunged 0.15%, while Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.05%. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty tumbled 108.15 points or 0.24% to 44,090.95, Nifty Auto fell 0.33%, Nifty Metal sank 2.14%, Nifty Pharma fell 0.33%, Nifty PSU Bank plunged 0.71%, Nifty Private Bank fell 0.05% and the Nifty Realty tanked 0.66% while Nifty IT climbed 0.68%, Nifty FMCG gained 0.49% and Nifty Media surged 0.87%. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were Divi’s Labs, Infosys, LTIMindtree, Hindustan Unilever and RIL while the top losers were Adani Enterprises, JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, State Bank of India and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone.