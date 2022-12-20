NSE F&O ban: Delta Corp, GNFC, BHEL and others under ban on Tuesday, December 20, 2022

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned the trading in futures and options (F&O) of up to seven stocks/securities on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Delta Corp, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GNFC), Indiabulls Housing Finance, IRCTC, Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Balrampur Chini Mills are the stocks/securities placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Tuesday. According to the NSE, the above-mentioned stocks are prohibited in the F&O sector because they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for any F&O contracts in that stock.

Earlier, on Monday, the total number of contracts traded in Index futures was 2,66,575 with a turnover of Rs 26,203.42 crore; while contracts traded in stock futures were 6,66,109 with a turnover of Rs 46,703.52 crore.

In Index options, 12,55,84,385 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 1,21,77,084.25 crore; put call ratio of 0.96; and premium turnover of Rs 38962.44 crore. In stock options, 35,50,916 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 2,57,954.59 crore; put call ratio of 0.49; and premium turnover of Rs 2783.44 crore. The total number of Futures and Options (F&O) traded on Monday was 13,00,67,985, with a turnover of Rs 1,25,07,945.78 crore; put call ratio of 0.94; and premium turnover of Rs 41745.88 crore.

The stocks put on the F&O ban earlier on Monday, December 19, 2022, were Balrampur Chini Mills, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GNFC), Indiabulls Housing Finance, IRCTC, Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Delta Corp. The domestic equity indices ended the previous session in green with BSE Sensex rising 468.38 points or 0.76%, settling at 61,806.19, while NSE Nifty 50 climbed 151.45 points or 0.83% to 18,420.45.