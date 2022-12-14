NSE F&O ban: Delta Corp and others under ban on Wednesday, December 14, 2022

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned the trading in futures and options (F&O) of up to three stocks/securities on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GNFC) and Delta Corp are the stocks/securities placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Wednesday. According to the NSE, the above-mentioned stocks are prohibited in the F&O sector because they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for any F&O contracts in that stock.

Also Read Nifty to reclaim or 18700 or bears to drag index below 18400? 7 things to know before share market opens

Earlier, on Tuesday, the total number of contracts traded in Index futures was 2,14,881 with a turnover of Rs 21,415.59 crore; while contracts traded in stock futures were 6,09,103 with a turnover of Rs 43,614.04 crore. In Index options, 15,31,02,566 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 1,40,30,769.67 crore; put call ratio of 0.92; and premium turnover of Rs 32284.75 crore. In stock options, 28,11,690 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 2,06,946.27 crore; put call ratio of 0.40; and premium turnover of Rs 3102.42 crore. The total number of Futures and Options (F&O) traded on Tuesday was 15,67,38,240 with a turnover of Rs 1,43,02,745.57 crore; put call ratio of 0.91; and premium turnover of Rs 35387.17 crore.

The stocks put on the F&O ban earlier on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, were Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GNFC), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), Delta Corp and Punjab National Bank (PNB). The domestic equity indices ended the previous session in green with BSE Sensex closing over 400 points higher at 62,533 while NSE Nifty settled 0.6% higher at 18,608.