NSE F&O Ban: Canara Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Delta Corp, other stocks under ban on July 25, Tuesday

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned the trading in futures and options (F&O) of up to five stocks/securities on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Canara Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Delta Corp, Punjab National Bank, and RBL Bank are the stocks/securities placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Tuesday. According to the NSE, the stocks mentioned above are prohibited in the F&O sector because they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.

“Domestic equities ended in a negative zone amid mixed results locally as well as globally and disappointing German PMI. Nifty opened flat and moved in a narrow range to close with a loss of 73 points at 19672 levels. The majority of the sectors ended in red with FMCG down 1.7%. While Pharma, PSU Bank, and Realty ended in the green. Niche sectors like railway stocks were in the limelight after media reports suggest Indian Railways plan to float a tender of ~₹25k crore to procure 60k wagons in July-Sept. We expect some cautiousness ahead of the US Fed meeting where in 25bps hike is expected, while investors keenly await commentaries. With the quarterly earnings season now at full pace during the week, we expect stock-specific action to continue in the market,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, MOFS

Manappuram Finance, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Delta Corp, L&T Housing Finance, Balrampur Chini Mills, and Punjab National Bank Bank stocks/securities were put on the F&O ban earlier on Monday, July 24, 2023.

On Monday, benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended the week’s first-day’s trading session in the red. The Nifty 50 fell 72.65 points or 0.37% to close at 19,672.35 while the Sensex sank as much as 299.48 points or 0.45% to settle at 66,384.78. In sectoral indices, Nifty Bank fell 0.33%, Nifty FMCG slipped 1.72%, Nifty Media fell 0.10% Nifty Metal sank 0.73% and Nifty IT fell 0.09%, while Nifty Auto gained 0.17%, Nifty PSU Bank gained 0.10% and Nifty Pharma rose 0.41%. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were SBI Life Insurance, DR Reddy’s Laboratories, Mahindra & Mahindra and Ultratech Cement while the top losers were ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tech Mahindra, RIL and Britannia Industries.